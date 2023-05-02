Pair named outstanding students

WOOSTER – Two local students were honored as an outstanding student at the Ohio State University Agricultural Technical Institute.

Sydney Meyer, of Botkins, and Emma Homan, of New Knoxville, were recognized for their accomplishments at college. Both will graduate on May 6. Meyer will receive an Associate of Science degree in animal science with a swine specialization. Homan will receive an Associate of Science degree in agricultural communication.

Meyer earned dean’s list honors in each of her semesters at ATI. She is the recipient of numerous scholarships, including the Ohio Pork Council Scholarship.

Meyer has been active on campus in Hoof & Hide, for which she serves as Vice President. She is also getting ready to study abroad in Scotland to learn about their ruminant animals.

Following graduation, Meyer will transition to Columbus to complete a Bachelor of Science degree in animal science, with the goal of working in animal embryology.

Homan was very active on and off campus. She was an active member of Agricultural Communicators, Educators and Leaders of Tomorrow, Community Council, and Hoof -n- Hide, and the served as president of Collegiate FFA.

Ohio State ATI is located on the Wooster, Ohio, campus of the College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences (CFAES). In keeping with the Ohio State University’s land grant mission, ATI provides affordable, accessible associate degree programs that lead directly to employment or bachelor’s degrees.