Parks department summer activities and clinics announced

SIDNEY – The Sidney Parks and Recreation Department recently released the 2023 summer activities schedule and park clinics for children.

The programs will operate from June 5 through Aug. 11 and are free for all participants.

The activities schedule is as follows:

Arts and Crafts, grades K-8, 2:45 to 3:30 p.m., new craft each week

• Heritage Manor Park, June 9

• Deam Park, June 16

• Orbison Park, June 23

• Brown Park, June 30

• Harmon Park, July 7

• Green Tree Park, July 14

• McMillen Park, July 21

• Chief O’Leary Park, July 28

• Plumridge Park, Aug. 4

Movie Day, June 9 from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the Senior Center, 304 S. West Ave. Popcorn and water will be served and the movie will be rated G to PG. Parents are welcome to stay and watch the movie with their children.

Explore Trails, grades 1-8. June 6 and 7 from 2:45 to 3:30 p.m. Walk the trails at Canal Feeder Trail. Meet at the parking lot at the back of Graceland Cemetery.

Stories in the park, starts at 11 a.m. with Mother Goose starting at 10:30 a.m. Included in the 30 to 45 minute sessions will be stories and some group activities. No registration necessary. If inclement weather occurs check the Shelby County Libraries Facebook page.

• Green Tree Park, June 7

• Geib Pavilion at Tawawa Park, June 14

• Orbison Park, June 21

• Heritage Manor Park, June 28

• Robert O. New Park, July 5

• Chief O’Leary Park, July 12

• At the library with Brukner Nature Center, July 19

The park clinics schedule is as follows:

McMillen Park

• Yoga for kids, grades 3-8, June 27 from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m., Aug. 2 from 2:45 to 3:30 p.m., Aug. 8 from 2:45 to 3:30 p.m.

• Activities for little engineers, grades K-5, July 12 from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. – building a small catapult, Aug. 9 from 2:45 to 3:30 p.m. – marshmallow and toothpick building

Humphrey Park

• Egg carton planter, grades K-5, June 14 and 21 and July 7 from 2:45 to 3:30 p.m.

• Physical activity Bingo, grades 3-8, June 20 from 2:45 to 3:30 p.m. and Aug. 3 from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m.

Tawawa Park (all at Geib Pavilion except for fishing activities)

• Kids in motion including organized sports, games, fitness demos and guided walks. Grades K-8. June 5, July 3 and Aug. 7 from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m.

• Explore nature at Tawawa Park with Ranger Justin Aselage and Joyce Reier. Grades K-6. Aug. 8 from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m.

• Learn how to make a solar oven, grades K-5, July 25 from 2:45 to 3 p.m. and Aug. 4 from 2:45 to 3:30 p.m. Must pre-register by July 6.

• Kids exercise, grades 1-8, June 5, July 3 and Aug. 7 from 2:45 to 3:30 p.m.

• Nature scavenger hunt, grades 3-8, June 13, July 11 and Aug. 1 from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m.

• GAGA Ball, learn to play GAGA Ball, a fast-paced, high-energy sport. New clinic. July 13 and 27 from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. and July 19 from 2:45 to 3:30 p.m.

• Sidewalk chalk, new clinic, July 11 and 24 and Aug. 1 from 2:45 to 3:30 p.m.

• Mobile COSI, new clinic, June 21 from 9 to 10:15 a.m.

• Walk in the park, grades K-8, June 6 and 7 from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m.

• Pre-fishing derby with semi-pro fisherman Gary Ginter. Grades K-8. Participants need to bring fishing poles and will learn basic ways to cast, pitch and flip fishing poles; use of basic types of lures versus live bait; basic ways to increase their fish-catching ability and to tie a good knot. June 15 at Tawawa Lake from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m.

• Fishing derby, grades K-8. Participants should bring their own fishing tackle, pole, bait and bucket. Prizes will be awarded for the most fish, the biggest fish, and the smallest fish. June 16 at Tawawa Lake. Check-in at 9 a.m., Derby begins at 9:15 a.m. and ends at 10:15 a.m.

Orbison Park

• Frisbee Tic Tac Toe, grades 3-8, July 5 and 26 from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m.

• Sensory bottles, new clinic, June 30 from 2:45 to 3:30 p.m. and July 24 from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m.

Sherman Park

• Make a photo album, grades 1-8, bring your own photos, June 20 and July 18 from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. and Aug. 3 from 2:45 to 3:30 p.m.

• Make a time capsule, grades 1-8, bring your own items, June 22 from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. and July 26 from 2:45 to 3:30 p.m.

• Fossils, new clinic, make your own dinosaur fossils, July 5 from 2:45 to 3:30 p.m. and July 25 from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m.

Deam Park

• Dance, June 12 and July 10 from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m.

• Cheerleading, grades K-8, June 12 from 2:45 to 3:30 p.m. and July 17 from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m.

• Build and fly a kite, June 13, July 11 and Aug. 1 from 2:45 to 3:30 p.m.

Chief O’Leary Park

• Bocce Ball, learn to play Bocce Ball, grades 3-8, June 27 and July 18 from 2:45 to 3:30 p.m.

Heritage Manor Park

• Jumbo Yahtzee, grades K-8, July 27 from 2:45 to 3:30 p.m.

• Minute to Win It games, grades 3-8, June 26 and Aug. 9 from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. and July 13 from 2:45 to 3:30 p.m.

• How to make slime, grades K-5, June 23 and July 14 from 2:45 to 3:30 p.m. and Aug. 10 from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m.

Green Tree Park

• Jumbo Jenga, grades K-8, June 14 from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. and July 10 from 2:45 to 3:30 p.m.

• Make homemade bird feeders, grades K-5, July 21 from 2:45 to 3:30 p.m. and Aug. 2 from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m.

• Obstacle course, grades 3-8, June 28 from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. and July 12 and Aug. 10 from 2:45 to 3:30 p.m.

• Kinetic sand, new clinic, June 29 from 2:45-3:30 p.m. and July 20 from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m.

Custenborder Field

• Art in the park with the Gateway Arts Council at the shelter. New project each day. Must pre-register by June 14. Limited to 25 participants. Grades K-8. June 20, 21 and 22 from 10 to 11:30 a.m.

• Everything that flies at the shelter. Grades K-3. June 8 from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. – explore rockets, June 15 from 2:45 to 3:30 p.m. – explore helicopters, June 22 from 2:45 to 3:30 p.m. – explore hot air balloons, June 29 from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. – explore parachutes, July 6 from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. – explore owls.

• Sand volleyball, grades K-8, June 8 and July 6 and 20 from 2:45 to 3:30 p.m.

• Make your own Play Dough at the shelter. New clinic. June 28 and July 28 from 2:45 to 3:30 p.m. and July 19 from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m.

To register for the programs, fill out the form in the department’s 2023 Summer Recreation Programs packet located at https://bit.ly/3NA7wkq.