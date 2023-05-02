Ray Ford Nurses Foundation awards scholarships

JACKSON CENTER — The Jackson Center American Legion Foundation, for the Ray Ford Nurses Scholarship, has awarded nursing scholarships to area sudents.

Receiving scholarships are Kennedi Doseck and Mackenzie Meadows from Botkins High School; Maggie McDermitt, Carlie Schroeder and Hannah Prine, from Wapakoneta High School; and Kassidy Mitchell who is beginning her third year at the University of Cincinnati.

Each student has shown exemplary work in the classroom and in extra curricular activities with a strong desire to dedicate themselves to the field of nursing. The Jackson Center American Legion Foundation, for the Ray Ford Nurses Scholarship program, is awarding a total of $6,300 to the above named students. We congratulate them on their hard work and continued success.

The Ray Ford Nurses Scholarship is a scholarship program administered by the Jackson Center American Legion, Scherer Post 493 in memory of Ray Ford, who was a life member of this American Legion post.