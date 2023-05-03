Police log

TUESDAY

-8:28 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 100 block of West Lyndhurst Street.

-7:59 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the area of North Highland Avenue and West North Street.

-4:55 p.m.: warrant. William George Copeland II, 26, of Dayton, was arrested on a warrant.

-2:35 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the area of Michigan Street and South Lester Avenue.

-2:01 p.m.: damage. Police responded to past damage in the 2000 block of Michigan Street.

-1 p.m.: warrant. Joshua Aaron Causey, 41, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-1 p.m.: warrant. Tammy R. Liles, 45, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-10:54 a.m.: disorderly conduct. Police responded to disorderly conduct in the 900 block of Michigan Street.

-5:41 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 300 block of North West Avenue.

Crashes

Kimberly G. Frazier, 58, of Houston, was cited with operation at stop and yield signs after a two-vehicle crash on May 2 at 7:59 p.m.

Caleb I. Nolen, 22, of Sidney, was traveling northbound on Highland Avenue and stopped at the stop sign at the intersection of North Street. Frazier was traveling westbound on North Street and stopped at the intersection after Nolen. Frazier and Nolen proceeded into the intersection at the same time, causing a collision. Nolen’s vehicle was towed by Wrecker’s Towing.

• Roxana S. Davis, 53, of Sidney, was cited with right of way when turning left after a two-vehicle crash on May 2 at 2:35 p.m.

Davis was traveling westbound on Michigan Street and Rachel A. Wilson, 40, of Sidney, was traveling eastbound on Michigan Street. Davis attempted to turn left onto South Lester Avenue in front of Wilson, causing a collision.

Davis’s vehicle was towed by Mantor’s Towing and Wilson’s vehicle was towed by Wrecker’s Towing.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell