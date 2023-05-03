It’s time for Pancake Day

Earl Corruthers, Maplewood, takes his order of pancakes and sausage from Sidney Kiwanis member John Coffield during the Kiwanis Club’s annual pancake day fundraiser held at the First Methodist Church in Sidney on Wednesday, May 3. Serving time continues to 7 p.m. in the basement of the Fellowship Hall at 230 E. Poplar St. in downtown Sidney. Both on-site dining and carry outs are available. In addition to all the pancakes you care to eat, members will be serving sausage, applesauce and your choice of beverages (milk or water). Extra sausage is available for $1 (two patties). All tickets are $9. Members will also be collecting food items for the local food pantries.
Steve Egbert | Sidney Daily News