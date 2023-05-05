Celina Insurance Group promotes Harlamert and Montgomery

CELINA — Celina Insurance Group recently promoted Trisha Harlamert to vice president of underwriting and Scott Montgomery to vice president of distribution.

Harlamert has been with Celina for 27 years. She began her career with the company as a commercial lines underwriter before advancing to various management positions. In her new role, she will help develop corporate strategies and establish, manage and execute underwriting strategies and objectives that will contribute to the company’s profitable growth.

“Celina strives to achieve high-performing underwriting results while creating a remarkable customer experience for agents and policyholders,” Harlamert said. “I’m looking forward to working with our talented underwriting teams to find new ways to deliver on our promise of stability and responsiveness.”

A graduate of the University of Cincinnati, Harlamert has a bachelor’s degree in marketing and management. She has earned the Chartered Property and Casualty Underwriter (CPCU), Associate in Commercial Underwriting (AU), Associate in Insurance (AINS) and Certified Professional Insurance Woman (CPIW) designations. She was also a 2014 recipient of the National Association of Mutual Insurance Companies (NAMIC) Merit Award.

“These well-deserved promotions reflect the professionalism, dedication and skill of both Trisha and Scott,” Ted Wissman, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, said. “I’m confident that having them in these key leadership roles will help our organization continue to thrive.”

Montgomery has held multiple positions in Celina’s underwriting and marketing departments since joining the company in 2014. As vice president of distribution, he will manage Celina’s marketing, communication and print operations while fostering agency relationships and guiding efforts to meet sales goals. He will also continue to serve as assistant corporate secretary, a role he was promoted to in 2021.

“As part of an organization focused on fostering meaningful relationships, I’m excited to continue working with Celina’s independent agency network to strengthen our partnerships while helping our company team members and agents build for the future,” Montgomery said.

Montgomery is a 2012 graduate of Capital University with a bachelor’s degree in communications and a minor in marketing. He has earned the AINS and Associate in Personal Insurance (API) designations.

Celina Insurance Group is comprised of four mutual property and casualty insurance companies. The companies provide protection for autos, homes, businesses and farms through more than 500 independent agencies in five states. Founded in 1914 with headquarters in Celina, Ohio, the organization is committed to supporting its policyholders and communities.