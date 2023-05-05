SIDNEY — The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of March 2023. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:

Robert T. Hammer, 55, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension, $438 fine.

Vanessa Marie Collett, 30, of Troy, was charged with a seat belt violation, $116 fine.

Alexus Suthers, 21, of Sidney, was charged with lights on parked/stopped vehicle, $272 fine.

Davinder Singh, 30, of Sacramento, California, was charged with driving right side of roadway and reckless operation, $255 fine.

Alva C. Ott, 48, of Sidney, was charged with no operator license, second offense, and right of way/stop/yield signs, $230 fine.

Diamond D. Herring, 25, of Detroit, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $255 fine.

Randy Eugene Henderson, III, 28, of Cincinnati, was charged with driving under suspension, $155 fine.

Trent Edward Stearns, 34, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Mary Elizabeth Wendeln, 25, of New Bremen, was charged with driving under suspension and speeding, $210 fine.

Elizabeth Jean Klanow, 52, of Holly, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $255 fine.

Kierstin N. Anglemyer, 19, of Sidney, was charged with reasonable control and a seat belt violation, driver, $166 fine.

Richard Franklin Jewell, 62, of Hope, Michigan, was charged with reasonable control, $130 fine.

Jessica Marie Clason, 25, of Houston, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Susan R. Eisenzimmer, 60, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension and turn and stop signals, $182 fine.

Jonathon Wayne Salisbury, 32, of Lima, was charged with stopping for school bus, $130 fine.

Willie D. Petty, Jr., 20, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension, $255 fine.

Dylan M. Cox, 30, of Maplewood, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Amanda L. Meyer, 43, of Bellefontaine, was charged with right of way when turning left, $136 fine.

Gabriel M. Jonathan, 42, of Houston, was charged with driving under suspension, dismissed, $222 fine.

Nam Suh, 54, of Troy, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Chamiya C. Redfield, 19, of Lima, was charged with speeding, $205 fine.

Dannielle Nichole Laplante, 38, of Walbridge, was charged with speeding, $255 fine.

Julia Jean Baker, 43, of Dayton, was charged with driving in marked lanes, $130 fine.

Shirley Dieterle, 77, of Saline, Michigan, was charged with parking prohibitions, $130 fine.

Grant C. Olberding, 26, of Fort Loramie, was charged with failure to reinstate license, failure to file registration and contempt, $155 fine.

Joseph B. Slife, 28, of Piqua, was charged with speeding, $211 fine.