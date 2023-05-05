Students sign letters of intent

DEGRAFF — Riverside held their 3E signing event on May 1. Seniors attended meetings and heard from various speakers throughout the school year in efforts to help them find their E. The class of 2023 signed their commitment certificate for either being Employed, Enrolled or Enlisted. This year’s class did not have any commitments to Enlist.

The speakers were Kim Comer with Comer Insurance Agency Inc. and Ben Vollrath with LoganCounty Chamber of Commerce, along with Mark Boyer with Rise FM Ohio

Each student was photographed individually during their certificate signing process. These photos can be found on the Riverside Local School District- DeGraff Facebook Page.