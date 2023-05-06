Riverside graduation set for May 12

DEGRAFF — Riverside High School will award diplomas to the Class of 2023 during graduation ceremonies on Friday, May 12, at 6:30 p.m. in the high school gymnsium.

The class valedictorian is Sadie Hughes. The class salutatorian is Alaina Snow.

Commencement speakers will be Hughes, Snow and Pastor Michael Mitchell, DeGraff United Methodist Church.

The class colors are sapphire blue and silver. The class motto i “Life isn’t how you survive the storm, it’s how you dance in the rain” by Taylor Swift. The class flower is the blue iris.

The class officers are President Sam Knight, Vice President Alaina Snow, Secretary Rachel Knight and Treasurer Simon Godwin.

The 55 members of the Class of 2023 are Hannah Lee Anderson, Daisy Lynn Armbruster, Molly Kristine Bailey, Siera Kalene Barhorst, Skylar Leigh Barhorst, Neveah Kaydence Bowman, Briana Lee Bradley, Braden Jonathan Brandyberry, Dawltin Gene Brandyberry, Leah Anne Burden, Gage Jacob Cooper, Jade Renae Copas, Addison Zander Crouch, AuBree Rose Davis, Jayden Rose Ferryman, Hayden James Allen Gammell, Simon Hawk Godwin, Tiberius Tomias Gonzalez, Dallas Christopher Hoffer, Cayden Michael Holycross, Skyler Laine Hudson, Sadie Brynne Hughes, Drew Joseph Hunkler, David Michael Jarrett, Drew Braylon Jones, Andrew Reese Knight, Rachel Ann Knight, Samuel Walker Knight, Tyler James Knight, Audrey Lynn Kopus.

Also, Ethan Zane Lattimer, Nataleighann Akasha Lewellen, Isaiah Michael Lloyd, Gerit Anthony Marshall, Madison Ellen Mescher, Quenten William Newman, Caitlin Joann Osborne, Daria Penkova, Riley Dawn Potter, Lane Nathaniel Price, Kathlyn Marie Richards, Draven Matthew Robinson, Aaron Michael Scheeler, Kaleb Nelson Schindewolf, Warren Lee Shockey, Kylie Jean Shoe, Kaleb Ethan Slusher, Dylan Gage Smith, Alaina Nichole Snow, Brooke Catherine Stevens, Hailey Catherine Stevens, Harley-Ann Marie Stevens, Ayva Jean Stewart, Shane Lansing Strickland and Walker Matthew Whitaker.