Art show submissions sought

MARIA STEIN – The Maria Stein Shrine is currently accepting submissions for its 13th annual Art Show and Sale being held June 24 through July 7. The event commences in conjunction with the Maria Stein CountryFest and is open to the public during normal Shrine hours.

Media categories accepted include Painting (oils and acrylics, water media, watercolor and aquatic medium), Drawing (graphite, charcoal, colored pencil, pastels, and pen/ink), and Three Dimensional (glass works, ceramics, and sculpture in the round or relief format).

Registration deadline is June 2nd. The detailed prospectus and entry form can be found on the Shrine’s website under Events & News – Art Show & Sale. Artists may enter up to four works, with at least one being for sale. A special artist’s reception and awards ceremony will be held in June prior to the public opening. Fourteen monetary prizes will be awarded ranging from $50 -$500.

The Shrine is grateful for the support of local businesses and donors who sponsor the event each year. For information regarding sponsorship opportunities, art submissions or the event, contact Diana Russell at 419-925-4532 or [email protected]

The Maria Stein Shrine of the Holy Relics provides faith nourishment and spiritual renewal through opportunities for prayer and pilgrimage and inspiration from the lives of the saints. People from around the world visit the shrine to explore and enjoy this environment rich in holiness and history. The Shrine is located at 2291 St. John’s Road in Maria Stein. For more event information, visit www.mariasteinshrine.org.