Bengals players to play in charity softball game

DAYTON — Day Air Ballpark will welcome the Logan Wilson Celebrity Softball Game, presented by Kettering Health and powered by Clear Vision, on Wednesday, June 14, 2023.

Led by Cincinnati Bengals linebacker, Logan Wilson, the “Celebrity Softball Game” will act as a team builder for the 2022 AFC Champions before they break for Training Camp. Planning to attend with Wilson will be head coach Zac Taylor and captain Sam Hubbard, defensive end for the Bengals, among other teammates and coaches on the list below. More committed player updates will be announced closer to the event date.

Participants include Logan Wilson, Coach Zach Taylor, Sam Hubbard, Germaine Pratt, BJ Hill, Hakeem Adeniji, Jake Browning, Mike Hilton, Cam Taylor-Britt, Trayveon Williams, Drew Sample, Ted Karras and Dax Hill.

The Celebrity Softball Game will feature a fundraising initiative for “The Brooks Joshua Anderson Foundation.” Logan Wilson has worked closely with “The Brooks Joshua Anderson Foundation”, a 501(c)3 Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) research program and scholarship fund. The Foundation, dedicated in Brooks name, carries the legacy of Brooks and strives to end the mystery behind SIDS.

The 2023 event will feature a home run derby at 6 p.m., followed by the celebrity softball game beginning at approximately 7:30 p.m. Gates will open to the public at p.m.

Tickets are now on sale to the general public. Ticket prices range from $25 to $60. Fans can purchase tickets online at www.loganwilsonsoftball.com.