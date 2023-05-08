Porter named executive director of Ohio Homeland Security

COLUMBUS — Ohio Department of Public Safety Director (DPS) Andy Wilson has announced Mark Porter has been named executive director of Ohio Homeland Security (OHS).

As OHS executive director, Porter will lead the DPS division responsible for analyzing and sharing information, awareness, and vulnerabilities, and in developing strategies to prevent, prepare for, and protect against terrorism and other threats to public safety. OHS accomplishes this work through the Statewide Terrorism Analysis & Crime Center, which provides 24/7 resources, expertise, and information to public safety and homeland security partners around the state.

“Ohio Homeland Security will benefit greatly from Mark’s vast experience building partnerships at both the state and federal level,” Director Wilson said. “He is a proven leader in developing and implementing strategic security plans, and fostering collaborative relationships to help mitigate threats and vulnerabilities.”

Porter served as director and deputy director of Intelligence and National Security for the U.S. Secret Service as well as the Secret Service special agent-in-charge in Ohio. He’s also a former White House Director of the National Security Council (NSC) Terrorism Directorate.

“I appreciate the trust that Gov. Mike DeWine and Director Andy Wilson have bestowed in me by making this appointment and I am excited about the opportunity to work with the outstanding men and women of Ohio Homeland Security,” Porter said. “I truly look forward to building on the sterling reputation of OHS.”

In addition to his extensive knowledge and service in Washington, D.C., Porter knows the Buckeye State well. He most recently served as director of Law Enforcement Operations and Special Projects for the Ohio Attorney General’s Office and previously served as director of Public Corruption for Ohio Auditor of State.

Ohio Homeland Security is a division within the Ohio Department of Public Safety.