Baseball: Fort Loramie, Russia earn top seeds in D-IV

Four state-ranked teams claimed the top seeds in the upper Dayton Division IV sectional.

Fort Loramie (17-4) was voted the No. 1 seed while defending Div. IV state champion Russia (18-4) was voted No. 2. The Redskins beat the Raiders 6-1 in a Shelby County Athletic League game on April 25; they’re scheduled to play at Russia on Thursday.

Both Fort Loramie and Russia may have to beat a state-ranked team to get to a district final. Newton (17-3) was voted the No. 3 seed and went into Russia’s bracket, and Bradford (17-7) was voted the No. 4 seed and went into Fort Loramie’s bracket.

Russia was ranked No. 3 in D-IV in this week’s state coaches association poll while Fort Loramie was ranked fifth, Newton was ranked 10th and Bradford was ranked 18th.

Fort Loramie will start its postseason play by hosting the winner of Mississinawa Valley vs. Lehman Catholic on May 17; the No. 13 seed Cavaliers (8-9) will host Mississinawa Valley on May 15.

If the Redskins win, they will host a district semifinal on May 22, possibly against the Railroaders.

Jackson Center (8-9) was voted the No. 6 seed and will try to prevent Bradford from reaching the semifinal. The Tigers will open tournament play on May 15 by hosting Covington, and if victorious will likely travel to Bradford for a sectional final on May 17. That winner will play in the May 22 district semifinal.

Russia will open tournament play on May 17 by hosting the winner of Fairlawn vs. Ansonia; the No. 12 seed Jets (1-16) will travel to Ansonia on May 15.

If the Raiders win, they will host a district semifinal on May 22, possibly against Newton.

Botkins (12-8) or Riverside (8-12) will try to prevent Newton from advancing. The No. 7 seed Pirates will travel to face the No. 5 seed Trojans on May 15, and the winner will play in a sectional final at Newton on May 17. That winner will advance to the May 22 district semifinal.

District final games are scheduled to take place on May 24 at neutral sites.

Dayton-area Div. IV teams are grouped into two different sectionals, with one containing southern-area schools and the other containing northern area schools. Tri Village (11-7), which lost 8-3 to Bradford in a Western Ohio Athletic Conference game and 2-0 to Newton in a nonconference game, was the No. 1 seed amongst the southern-area schools.

Regional games are scheduled to take place on June 1 and 2 at Carleton Davidson Stadium in Springfield. State games are scheduled to take place on June 8 and 10 at Canal Park in Akron.

Anna voted No. 12 seed in Dayton D-III

Anna (7-11) was voted the No. 12 seed in the Dayton Division III sectional and will start tournament play on May 15 by traveling to No. 8 West Liberty-Salem.

If victorious, the Rockets will travel to No. 4 Brookville for a sectional final on May 17.

Sidney voted No. 11 seed in Dayton D-I

Sidney (11-11) was voted the No. 11 seed in the Dayton Division I sectional and will start tournament play on May 16 by hosting No. 19 Stebbins. The Yellow Jackets beat the Indians by run-rule margins in Miami Valley League games in early April.

If victorious, Sidney will travel to No. 4 Springboro for a sectional final on May 18.

