Bicycle Safety Day set

WAPAKONETA — Bicycle Safety Day In Wapakoneta will be held Saturday May 13, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the TSC garage and Wapakoneta Fire Department, Willipie Street.

This is a free program for children 18 and younger. Each child will receive a free fitted bicycle helmet and bike repairs from Crankers Cycling along with a bike rodeo which is valuable helping the child to become a safer and wiser cyclist. Walmart has donated 15 bicycles and 10 helmets and Fifth Third donated a Toledo Mud Hens ticket for four people with the winning child throwing out the first pitch.

There will be guest speakers and race car drivers at the event.

Wapakoneta resident Marlene Froning has made bicycle safety her mission having lost a son, Keith Wesley, who was just 9 years old, in a bicycle/car accident in 1983. She has since turned her loss into an opportunity for families and children throughout her community, by working to organize the annual bicycle safety event.

Her support team includes Wapakoneta police and firemen, Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office, DARE Officer, Bike Patrol, Noon Optimist Club, Chamber of Commerce, Area Community Foundation and many volunteers, local businesses with donations for helmets only and items for the children to encourage safe cycling.