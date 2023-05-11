Dollar General Literacy Foundation Awards More Than $240,000 to Ohio
Grants Part of More Than $13 Million Awarded to Support Literacy and Education Programs During 30th Anniversary
Goodlettsville, Tennessee – May 11, 2023 – Today, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation announced the award of more than $240,000 in literacy grants to Ohio nonprofit organizations, libraries and schools. The funds are part of the Foundation’s historical, one-day literacy donation of more than $13 million throughout the 47 states in which Dollar General operates to support adult, family and summer literacy programs.
“It is a joy to celebrate this historic grant announcement during our 30th anniversary year,” shared Denine Torr, executive director of the Dollar General Literacy Foundation. “For three decades, DGLF’s investment in community programs has created meaningful access to literacy skills for adults, children and families alike and exemplified Dollar General’s mission of Serving Others. We believe everyone deserves the opportunity and access to a quality education, and we look forward to seeing these literacy grants inspire reading and build brighter futures.”
Ohio recipients are listed below, and a comprehensive list of grant recipients may be found online at www.dgliteracy.org. The grants awarded to Ohio organizations are expected to positively impact the lives of more than 18,000 individuals.
These grants aim to support schools, public libraries, and nonprofit organizations within a 15-mile radius of a Dollar General store or distribution center in implementing new literacy initiatives or expanding existing ones. Funding may be used to purchase new technology, equipment, books, materials, or software to enhance literacy programs. Learn more about the Foundation’s literacy grant programs online at http://www.dgliteracy.org.
Ohio recipients include:
Trinity Lutheran Church, Ashland, ASHLAND, $ 2,000
Ohio University, Athens, ATHENS, $ 8,000
Springfield City Board of Education, Springfield, CLARK, $ 9,996
Lepper Public Library, Lisbon, COLUMBIANA, $ 2,000
Daily Dose of Reading, Cleveland, CUYAHOGA, $ 2,880
Near West Side Multi-Service Center, Cleveland, CUYAHOGA, $ 10,000
Seeds of Literacy, Cleveland, CUYAHOGA, $ 10,000
Smart Development Inc, Cleveland, CUYAHOGA, $ 8,000
ABC Read, Inc., East Cleveland, CUYAHOGA, $ 2,000
Lakewood Public Library, Lakewood, CUYAHOGA, $ 1,700
New Heights Educational Group, Inc, Defiance, DEFIANCE, $ 8,000
Columbus Literacy Council, Columbus, FRANKLIN, $ 8,000
Columbus Metropolitan Library Foundation, Columbus, FRANKLIN, $ 2,000
Dominican Learning Center -Dominican Sisters of Peace, Columbus, FRANKLIN, $ 8,600
Down Syndrome Association of Central Ohio, Columbus, FRANKLIN, $ 3,000
The Academy For Urban Scholars, Columbus, FRANKLIN, $ 8,000
Lifesmart Education Inc., Grove City, FRANKLIN, $ 2,000
Mark Twain Elementary, Westerville, FRANKLIN, $ 3,000
Breakthrough Cincinnati, Inc., Cincinnati, HAMILTON, $ 3,000
Catholic Charities Southwestern Ohio, Cincinnati, HAMILTON, $ 2,000
Community Learning Center Institute, Cincinnati, HAMILTON, $ 8,000
Community Matters Cincinnati, Inc., Cincinnati, HAMILTON, $ 10,000
East End Adult Education Center, Cincinnati, HAMILTON, $ 4,000
Literacy Network of Greater Cincinnati, Cincinnati, HAMILTON, $ 8,000
Fairport Harbor Public Library, Fairport Hbr, LAKE, $ 2,000
Lake County YMCA, Painesville, LAKE, $ 2,000
The Salvation Army, Painesville, LAKE, $ 8,670
Belle Center Free Public Library, Belle Center, LOGAN, $ 700
Amherst Public Library, Amherst, LORAIN, $ 2,000
Social Services For The Arab Community, Toledo, LUCAS, $ 8,000
Toledo Science Center Dba Imagination Station, Toledo, LUCAS, $ 8,000
Water For Ishmael, Toledo, LUCAS, $ 10,000
Kids Read Now, Troy, MIAMI, $ 3,000
Miami Valley Career Technology Center, Clayton, MONTGOMERY, $ 8,000
Brunner Literacy Center, Dayton, MONTGOMERY, $ 9,000
Cross Over Community Development, Dayton, MONTGOMERY, $ 8,000
Cardington-Lincoln Public Library, Cardington, MORROW, $ 2,000
Perry Cook Memorial Public Library, Mt Gilead, MORROW, $ 2,198
Muskingum County Library System, Zanesville, MUSKINGUM, $ 2,487
Thornville Elementary, Thornville, PERRY, $ 2,000
Future Promise, Canton, STARK, $ 2,000
Tuscarawas County Public Library, New Philadelphia, TUSCARAWAS, $ 1,000
North Union Local School District, Richwood, UNION, $ 3,000
Warren County Community Services Inc. Adult New Reader, Lebanon, WARREN, $ 8,000
Wayne County Schools Career Center, Smithville, WAYNE, $ 8,000