Dollar General Literacy Foundation Awards More Than $240,000 to Ohio

Grants Part of More Than $13 Million Awarded to Support Literacy and Education Programs During 30th Anniversary

Goodlettsville, Tennessee – May 11, 2023 – Today, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation announced the award of more than $240,000 in literacy grants to Ohio nonprofit organizations, libraries and schools. The funds are part of the Foundation’s historical, one-day literacy donation of more than $13 million throughout the 47 states in which Dollar General operates to support adult, family and summer literacy programs.

“It is a joy to celebrate this historic grant announcement during our 30th anniversary year,” shared Denine Torr, executive director of the Dollar General Literacy Foundation. “For three decades, DGLF’s investment in community programs has created meaningful access to literacy skills for adults, children and families alike and exemplified Dollar General’s mission of Serving Others. We believe everyone deserves the opportunity and access to a quality education, and we look forward to seeing these literacy grants inspire reading and build brighter futures.”

Ohio recipients are listed below, and a comprehensive list of grant recipients may be found online at www.dgliteracy.org. The grants awarded to Ohio organizations are expected to positively impact the lives of more than 18,000 individuals.

These grants aim to support schools, public libraries, and nonprofit organizations within a 15-mile radius of a Dollar General store or distribution center in implementing new literacy initiatives or expanding existing ones. Funding may be used to purchase new technology, equipment, books, materials, or software to enhance literacy programs. Learn more about the Foundation’s literacy grant programs online at http://www.dgliteracy.org.

Ohio recipients include:

Trinity Lutheran Church, Ashland, ASHLAND, $ 2,000

Ohio University, Athens, ATHENS, $ 8,000

Springfield City Board of Education, Springfield, CLARK, $ 9,996

Lepper Public Library, Lisbon, COLUMBIANA, $ 2,000

Daily Dose of Reading, Cleveland, CUYAHOGA, $ 2,880

Near West Side Multi-Service Center, Cleveland, CUYAHOGA, $ 10,000

Seeds of Literacy, Cleveland, CUYAHOGA, $ 10,000

Smart Development Inc, Cleveland, CUYAHOGA, $ 8,000

ABC Read, Inc., East Cleveland, CUYAHOGA, $ 2,000

Lakewood Public Library, Lakewood, CUYAHOGA, $ 1,700

New Heights Educational Group, Inc, Defiance, DEFIANCE, $ 8,000

Columbus Literacy Council, Columbus, FRANKLIN, $ 8,000

Columbus Metropolitan Library Foundation, Columbus, FRANKLIN, $ 2,000

Dominican Learning Center -Dominican Sisters of Peace, Columbus, FRANKLIN, $ 8,600

Down Syndrome Association of Central Ohio, Columbus, FRANKLIN, $ 3,000

The Academy For Urban Scholars, Columbus, FRANKLIN, $ 8,000

Lifesmart Education Inc., Grove City, FRANKLIN, $ 2,000

Mark Twain Elementary, Westerville, FRANKLIN, $ 3,000

Breakthrough Cincinnati, Inc., Cincinnati, HAMILTON, $ 3,000

Catholic Charities Southwestern Ohio, Cincinnati, HAMILTON, $ 2,000

Community Learning Center Institute, Cincinnati, HAMILTON, $ 8,000

Community Matters Cincinnati, Inc., Cincinnati, HAMILTON, $ 10,000

East End Adult Education Center, Cincinnati, HAMILTON, $ 4,000

Literacy Network of Greater Cincinnati, Cincinnati, HAMILTON, $ 8,000

Fairport Harbor Public Library, Fairport Hbr, LAKE, $ 2,000

Lake County YMCA, Painesville, LAKE, $ 2,000

The Salvation Army, Painesville, LAKE, $ 8,670

Belle Center Free Public Library, Belle Center, LOGAN, $ 700

Amherst Public Library, Amherst, LORAIN, $ 2,000

Social Services For The Arab Community, Toledo, LUCAS, $ 8,000

Toledo Science Center Dba Imagination Station, Toledo, LUCAS, $ 8,000

Water For Ishmael, Toledo, LUCAS, $ 10,000

Kids Read Now, Troy, MIAMI, $ 3,000

Miami Valley Career Technology Center, Clayton, MONTGOMERY, $ 8,000

Brunner Literacy Center, Dayton, MONTGOMERY, $ 9,000

Cross Over Community Development, Dayton, MONTGOMERY, $ 8,000

Cardington-Lincoln Public Library, Cardington, MORROW, $ 2,000

Perry Cook Memorial Public Library, Mt Gilead, MORROW, $ 2,198

Muskingum County Library System, Zanesville, MUSKINGUM, $ 2,487

Thornville Elementary, Thornville, PERRY, $ 2,000

Future Promise, Canton, STARK, $ 2,000

Tuscarawas County Public Library, New Philadelphia, TUSCARAWAS, $ 1,000

North Union Local School District, Richwood, UNION, $ 3,000

Warren County Community Services Inc. Adult New Reader, Lebanon, WARREN, $ 8,000

Wayne County Schools Career Center, Smithville, WAYNE, $ 8,000