LSO Symphony Storytime comes to New Bremen

LIMA — The Lima Symphony Orchestra brings its popular Symphony Storytime to New Bremen next week. Throughout the season, the Lima Symphony brings Symphony Storytime programs to Allen and all surrounding counties, extending the Symphony’s educational reach and impact. The new program will explore the concept of “opposites!”

This Symphony Storytime event is set for Thursday, May 18, at 6:30 p.m. in the New Bremen Public Library, 45 S. Washington St., New Bremen.

For this innovative program, children and their families will enjoy outstanding newer publications featuring the theme of “opposites.” This program features “Big is Big (and little, little),” by J. Patrick Lewis, “Big Bear, Small Mouse” by Karma Wilson and “The Tortoise or the Hare” by Toni Morrison and Slade Morrison, all accompanied by live music from Lima Symphony Orchestra musicians. The program draws parallels between concepts of contrast using musical examples to accompany the stories. With a focus on creative movement and music literacy, Symphony Storytime is designed to spark children’s imaginations and foster a lifelong love of and appreciation for music. This program is appropriate for all ages and is free and open to the public

The music selections for this event include: “The Cakewalk” from “Children’s Corner Suite” L. 113 by Claude Debussy, “Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairies” from “The Nutcracker” by Pyotr Tchaikovsky and “In The Hall of the Mountain King” by Edvard Grieg

These performances are part of the Lima Symphony’s ongoing commitment to music education and their firm belief that music and other arts are critical tools in building strong communities