Art Space/Lima presents Poetry in Sugar Alley

LIMA — ArtSpace/Lima will present an evening of poetry under the direction of Lima’s Poet Laureate, Tim Cheeseman, on Friday, May 19, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. The event will celebrate creative writers and their work, and mark the closing of the successful 71st Annual Juried Spring Show.

Poets, creative writers and lyricists are invited to call ArtSpace/Lima to sign up for a 10-minute slot for presentation. All presentations will be held in Sugar Alley, behind ArtSpace, 65 Town Square, Lima. The event is free and open to the public.

Doors will open at 6 p.m. for the viewing of the Spring Show and readings will begin at 7 p.m.

For more information on this event or information regarding other ArtSpace/Lima programs, call Sally Windle at ArtSpace/Lima 419- 222-1721.