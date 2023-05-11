125 Years

May 11, 1898

Members of city council at their meeting last night elected G.W. Covill as market master for the year. However, they failed to approve Mayor Nessler’s appointments for city policemen. His appointments were: William O’Leary, George Schiff and William Nessler. Councilman Lee asked if a vote would be taken separate on confirmation. The mayor said heretofore the vote had been taken jointly. When the vote was taken, Councilman Lee voted with the Republicans, resulting in a tie.

——-

Company L was mustered into the United States service at noon today. The company is the pride of Camp Bushnell, being the only company in the entire camp that did not have any “quitters.”

100 Years

May 11, 1923

Bad weather forced postponement of the opening of the Eagles Park dancing pavilion at Minster on Tuesday evening, delaying it until Tuesday of next week. About 50 young people of this city motored to Minster for the opening. The dance was moved to the Eagles hall, where the Wintergarden orchestra furnished music.

——-

Miss Elizabeth Bush, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. DeWitt Bush of Maple street, is a member of the class to graduate this month from the Miami Valley Hospital training school. There are seven members in the graduating class.

——-

Lawrence Montanus, son of Mrs. Clara Montanus, of South Miami avenue, will complete his work this month at St. Marys Seminary in Cincinnati and will be ordained to the priesthood on May 26th. He will officiate at his first solemn high mass at Holy Angels church in this city on the following day.

75 Years

May 11, 1948

The session of the First Presbyterian Church announced during the morning worship service Sunday, the appointment of Miss Sarah Lou Benjamin as director of religious education in that church. As a part of the church program for young people, Miss Benjamin will supervise a week-day kindergarten program for four and five-year old children, starting in September.

——-

The Fort Loramie FFA general livestock judging team took first in a hotly contested battle over 17 other districts teams from Miami, Darke and Shelby counties. The four junior boys from Fort Loramie scored 2,279 points to nose out Sidney in second place with 2,192 points. Members of the Fort Loramie team were: Eugene Larger, Vernon Hilgefort, Edward Hoying, and Alvin Barlage with Henry Horstman coach. Individual honors were won by Richard Moyer, of Houston.

——-

The Pure Oil station at the corner of South street and South Ohio avenue has been leased by Thomas Minniear, of the Buck’s Taxi Co.

50 Years

May 11, 1973

HOUSTON – The 1973 baccalaureate ceremonies will be held May 20 at 3 p.m. and commencement at 8 p.m. and a total of 56 seniors will graduate from Houston High School.

Valedictorian of the class is Kay Pellman, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Frank Pellman, of R.R. 6, Sidney.

——-

Users of downtown parking meters, beware. The city has a new meter maid. She is Lois Lazenby, 28, R.R. 5.

The city’s previous meter maid, Betty Sproat, recently assumed duties as a police department dispatcher.

25 Years

May 11, 1998

There may be fewer pupils than usual in Sidney City Schools kindergarten next fall, but the school district may have more staff to meet technology needs.

The number of children going through kindergarten registration last week was 48 below the nine-year average, the Board of Education learned Monday night.

The board also heard a recommendation that three new positions be created and duties added to some existing jobs. This would be to handle the increased workload brought about by the addition of computer and related equipment.

Director of Curriculum Tim Bickel said he was uncertain of the reason for the low turnout for kindergarten registration. “We don’t know if they’re out there or it’s just a spike down,” he said. There have been “spikes up” in past years, he said.

