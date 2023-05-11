King gives option to Ohioans with vote

COLUMBUS – State Rep. Angie King, R-Celina, has voted in favor of an Ohio Senate resolution to increase the percentage of state voters required to make Ohio constitutional changes. Senate Joint Resolution 2 will increase the current threshold of 50% plus one vote to 60% of state voters before changes to the Ohio Constitution can be made. This resolution will be voted on by Ohioans to adopt the change.

King also supported an amendment to bring this vote to Ohioans in a special election in August. She had the following to say about Wednesday’s votes:

“Today I voted to protect the Ohio Constitution,” said King. “This foundational document is the backbone of our state and in order to make large changes to it, the threshold should be higher. With this amendment we are asking Ohioans that same question … should the threshold be higher? This isn’t something that just we as legislators can decide, so now it will be presented to Ohio voters and it will be up them.

“This legislation will still allow Ohioans to offer amendments to Ohio’s Constitution. Instead, it just changes the process for getting those amendments on the ballot and ensures all such amendments have broad support in order to be adopted.”

King was elected in November 2022 to the Ohio House of Representatives. She represents the 84th House District, serving residents of Mercer, Darke and Auglaize counties.