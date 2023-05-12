Shelby County Board of Developmental Disabilities

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Board of Developmental Disabilities Board will meet Monday, May 15, at noon in the conference room.

Items on the agenda include reports from the superintendent, service and support administration director, community education and outreach director, early childhood director, early intervention director and personnel updates.

Sidney Planning Commission

SIDNEY — The planning commission will meet on Monday, May 15, at 5:30 p.m. in City Hall’s council chambers.

Sidney Board of Education

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Schools Board of Education meeting will be held Monday, May 15. at 6 p.m. at the board office.

Items on the agenda includes a presentation by Tom Clark and Mandi Croft on the Guys in ties/Girls in Pearls project; Paige Barker and Denny Morrison on the Family& Engagement program; the treasurer’s report; high school building repairs; Phase III brick refurbishment; gym floor replacement; personnel items; approval of graduates; adoption of new/revised policies; and appointment to Shelby County Libraries Board of Trustees.

Shelby County District Health Advisory Council

SIDNEY — Shelby County District Health Advisory Council will hold a special meeting Monday, May 15, 2023, at 6:30 p.m. at the Sidney-Shelby County Health Department, 202 W. Poplar St., Sidney.

Items on the agenda include the nomination and election of Shelby Pence to the Board of Health; old business and any new business the council needs to address.

Hardin-Houston Board of Education

HOUSTON — The Hardin-Houston Local School District Board of Education will meet Monday, May 15, at 7 p.m. in the media center.

Items on the agenda include approving the five-year forecast, personnel issues and adopting school board policies.

Jackson Center Board of Education

JACKSON CENTER — The Jackson Center Local School District Board of Education will meet Monday, May 15 at 7 p.m. at the school.

Items on the agenda include accepting donations; approve a policy and plan for the identification of gifted children; approve five-year forecast; reports from maintenance, bus and custodial, and elementary and high school principals; resignation of Katelyn Reese, intervention specialist who is branching over an identical position with the Midwest Regional Educational Service Center; employment of Cindy Monin, intervention specialist; employment of Tiffany Miller, Educational Sign Language interpreter;; approval of certified staff contracts; updates on the multipurpose building and safety upgrades.

New Knoxville Board of Education

NEW KNOXVILLE — The New Knoxville School May Board of Education meeting will be held on Monday, May 15, at 7 p.m. in the Media Center.

Shelby County Board of Elections

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Board of Elections meeting for the month of May is being held on Tuesday, May 16, at 10 a.m. at the Board of Elections Building, 230 E. Court St., Sidney.

Russia Board of Education

RUSSIA — Russia Local School Board of Education Meeting for the month of May has been moved to Tuesday, May 16, to accommodate a member’s schedule.

Shelby County Land Reutilization Corp.

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Land Reutilization Corp. (Land Bank) will have its monthly meeting on Tuesday, May 16, at 1:30 p.m. in the Commissioners’ meeting room, 129 Court St.

Sidney Parks and Recreation Master Plan

SIDNEY — The Sidney Parks and Recreation Department will hold a public forum to provide an update on the master plan on Tuesday, May 16, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County, 304 S. West Ave.

Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services

TROY — The Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services will met Wednesday, May 17, at 6:30 p.m. The Finance Committee will meet at 6 p.m. The meeting will be at the Board’s Administration & Training Center, 1280 N. County Road 25A, Troy. Access to the Board meeting will be through the South entrance marked “Training Center.”

Sidney-Shelby County Board of Health

SIDNEY — The Sidney-Shelby County Board of Health will meet Wednesday, May 17, at 7 p.m. in the health department lobby.

Items on the agenda include the environmental health report, financial report, public health nursing division report, human resource update, vacation policy change and discussion about the levy.

Shelby County Fair Board

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Fair Board will hold its regular monthly meeting on Wednesday, May 17, at 7 p.m. in the secretary’s office at the Shelby County Fairgrounds, 655 S. Highland Ave.

Sidney Tree Board

SIDNEY — The tree board will meet on Thursday, May 18, at 4 p.m. in City Hall’s council chambers.

Sidney CDBG Allocation Public Hearing

SIDNEY — The city of Sidney will hold a public hearing for citizens to provide input on the city’s proposed Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) activities on Friday, May 19, at 2 p.m. in City Hall’s council chambers.

The city is proposing to undertake the following CDBG activities for fiscal year 2023: housing repair — sewer repairs ($74,000); parks and recreation — ADA accessible play structure ($50,500); fair housing program ($7,500); and general administration ($18,000).

New Bremen Board of Education

NEW BREMEN — There has been a date and time change for the New Bremen School’s Board of Education May meeting. The meeting will now be held on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at 7 p.m. in The Dianne Komminsk Center for Innovative Thinking.