125 Years

May 13, 1898

Trouble continues over the appointment of a postmaster at Sidney as well as in a number of other Ohio cities. Senators Foraker and Hanna have not been able to come to an agreement on the appointments. The results is that each Senator has sent his endorsements to the President, leaving it up to him to make the appointments he thinks best. R.V. Jones has been endorsed by Senator Hanna and R.H. Trego by Senator Foraker.

——-

Fred Cunningham, the agent for the American Express Co. in this city, received 12 carrier pigeons last evening from Cleveland with instructions to liberate this morning. They were liberated at 8 a.m. and after circling around for a few minutes they started in a northeasterly direction for Cleveland.

——-

Reports the Spanish fleet has left the Cape Verde island for Cuba raises a question regarding the battleship “Oregon” enroute form San Francisco to the Atlantic coast. The ship was at Bahia, Brazil at last reports.

100 Years

May 13, 1923

Members of the Junior class at Sidney High School played hosts to the members of the Senior class at the annual Junior-Senior banquet held last evening in the dining room at the high school building. The welcome address was given by W. Scott Robinson, president of the Junior class, with the response by Ormond Wheeler, president of the Senior class. Following the banquet and program, there was dancing in the gymnasium.

75 Years

May 13, 1948

Miss Jean Krukenburg was elected worthy advisor of the local Order of Rainbow for Girls at their regular meeting last evening. Anna Pearl Ferguson was elected worthy associate advisor.

——-

Mrs. H.S. Elliott was installed as president of the First Ward PTA at their meeting last evening, by Wayne Bertsch, member of the Sidney school board. Mrs. M.L. Dilworth was installed as vice president; Mrs. Lawrence Dunn, secretary, and J.E. Bryan, treasurer.

——-

Great Britain notified the United Nations today that the British high commissioner will sail from Haifa at midnight on May 14, officially ending the mandate over Palestine.

50 Years

May 13, 1973

“Save the best for last,” seems to be a well-known phrase and that’s exactly what Sidney’s Todd Willman has been doing.

In Class AAA track competition Friday at Wayne High School near here, Willman set a sectional record by winning the 880-yard run in the natty time of 1:56.6, breaking his sectional mark of a year ago when he legged home in 1:57.1. Willman’s time was also a school record.

——-

Lyle Baker, 45, has been appointed Sidney fire chief and Joseph Geuy, 29, assistant fire chief. The appointments were announced Friday afternoon by City Manager Richard Bennett.

——-

Among recent graduates of the 97th Ohio State Highway Patrol Academy class was James S. McVety Jr., Sidney who will be assigned to the Piqua post.

25 Years

May 13, 1998

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – With the resounding defeat of a proposal to increase the state sales tax to provide more money for schools, a key opponent says he hopes state officials do what he did as a superintendent when a levy lost: find out what the people want.

“We have a situation with state officials who are out of sync with the court, they are out of sync with the people,” said William Phillis, head of the Ohio Coalition for

Equity & Adequacy, the coalition of school districts that successfully sued the state over its school funding formula.

With 99 percent of the precincts reporting, the proposal backed by Gov. George Voinovich to increase the tax from 5 percent to 6 percent was losing by 80 percent to 20 percent in unofficial returns tabulated by The Associated Press.

