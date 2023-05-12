125 Years

May 12, 1898

With the Third regiment mustered into federal service yesterday, it appears the unit, which includes Company L, will leave Columbus tomorrow or Friday for Chickamauga Park and from there go on to Tampa, Fla.

——-

The Underwood Whip Company this morning received another order from Baltimore, Md., for hickory whip stocks for the government. The order calls for 15 gross. This is the third government order for whip stocks received in the past three weeks. The whips are to be used in Cuba.

100 Years

May 12, 1923

Prosecuting Attorney Hugh Bingham has been selected as the local representative for the government to receive applications for entrance to the Citizens Military Training camp at Fort Knox. The camp is maintained free under the direction of the U.S. Army and will be held between the dates of July 27 and Aug. 25. Young men between the ages of 17 and 24 are eligible.

——-

Members of the Newman club elected officers for next year when they held their final session of the current year yesterday in the home of Mrs. Cyril Hussey on Piper

street. Mrs. Urban Doorley was named president; Miss Agnes Fitzgerald, vice president, and Miss Katherine Kennedy, secretary and treasurer.

75 Years

May 12, 1948

One hundred and fifty two seniors from eight Shelby county high schools will receive their diplomas during the month of May, according to County Superintendent C. E. McCorkle, who today released the dates of the various, commencement exercises and speakers, valedictorians and salutatorians. Anna has the largest graduating class with 31.

——-

Six Sidney High School students placed in the upper bracket in the scholarship tests at Miami University on May 1, results of which were announced today. Sarah Middleton was first in division I and the district in bookkeeping I; Sue Welling, first in division I and third in district, in English IX; Bill Dunnavant, third in division, fourth in district, in chemistry; Pat Boller, fifth in division and district in English XII; Tom Watkins, fifth in division, eighth in district in Biology; Corlyss Rike, fifth in division, eighth in district, in French II.

50 Years

May 12, 1973

Shelby County has a new 4-H County Extension agent, John Ulmer, 24, from Bucyrus. Ulmer’s job will be to supervise the 4-H program in Shelby County, where there are now 52 4-H chapters containing 1,035 members.

——-

DEGRAFF – Luan Foreman and Vickey Househo0lder, Riverside High School juniors have been selected to attend the 27th annual session of Buckeye Girls State.

25 Years

May 12, 1998

FORT LORAMIE – A building addition will be constructed at Fort Loramie High School as a result of Tuesday’s primary election vote.

School district residents approved a 7.9-mill bond issue for the construction project. The final unofficial vote tally was 786 in favor and 684 opposed, or 53.47 percent for and 46.53 percent against.

——-

Voters in Shelby, Miami and Darke counties approved the five-year, 0.6-mill renewal levy for the Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services Tuesday. The levy passed in all three counties by the largest margin since first placed before voters in 1988.

