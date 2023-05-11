Track and field roundup: Sidney boys claim MVL Valley Division title

TROY — Sidney’s boys track and field squad earned a Miami Valley League Valley Division title on Thursday. It will be the school’s last Valley Division title — for a while.

Garrett Guinther set a meet record in boys pole vault by clearing 15 feet, 0 inches. He missed three tries at 15-6.

Guinther, a sophomore who set the previous record last year, suffered a painful fall onto the pole during his first attempt of the night at 14-0. He missed his second attempt but cleared his third, then cleared 14-6 and 15-0 on his first tries.

Sidney sophomore Julius Spradling finished second in the 400-meter dash in 50.43. He was also a part of the 4×400 relay along with Andrew Bonifas, Devon Ferguson and Ivan Spencer that finished fifth in 3:42.

The 4×100 relay of Tank Fleming, Joelon Lyons, Kevin Marcus and Graham Van Tilberg finished fourth in 44.61. The 4×800 relay of Chanler Bladen, Ivan Spencer, Andrew Bonifas and Tiar Golden finished fourth in 9:01.

Spencer finished fourth in the 800 run in 2:05. Luke Carter finished fifth in shot put with a throw of 39-10.5.

Sidney sophomore Kyla Rush had the best performance for the girls team by finishing second in long jump with a leap of 16-3.25. Rush was also a part of three relays, including two which finished in the top five.

The 4×100 relay of Rush, Kiara Hudgins, Shelby McVety and Katie McKinney finished fourth in 52.24. The 4×400 relay of Emily Fleming, Rush, McVety and McKinney finished fifth in 4:27.

The 4×800 relay of Fleming, Mikayla Huckleby, Briana Lewis and Sophia Thompson finished fifth in 11:26.

Sidney senior Anna Brady finished third in shot put with a throw of 33-8.

Sidney’s boys squad finished fifth overall with 54.3 points but was first out of the five Valley Division teams. Sidney’s girls finished seventh overall with 36.5 points and third out of the Valley Division teams.

Sidney has been in the Valley Division (along with Xenia, Fairborn, West Carrollton and Stebbins) since the MVL formed in 2019. The school is moving to the Miami Division next year and will compete with Piqua, Troy, Tippecanoe and Vandalia-Butler for divisional titles. Greenville is moving from the Miami and will replace Sidney in the Valley for the next four years.

Butler’s boys edged Troy 132-131.3 for the overall MVL title. Troy’s girls pulled away for the overall MVL title with a 177-142 advantage over second-place Tippecanoe.

Three Rivers Conference meet starts

The TRC meet began on Thursday at Northridge High School and will conclude on Saturday.

Some field finals were held on Thursday. Riverside’s Ayden Clary finished second in boys discus with a throw of 136-8, while Lehman Catholic’s Jace Olding finished third with a throw of 131-11.

The remaining field finals and all track finals will be held on Saturday.

