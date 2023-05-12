SIDNEY — The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of April 2023. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:

Jeffrey M. Martin, 33, of Sidney, was charged with child restraint, $146 fine.

Gabriel Forest Dahlinghaus, 20, of Tipp City, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Benjamin Eugene Wehner, 65, of Wapakoneta, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Timothy L. Strickland, 53, of Quincy, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Khomani Devion Smith, 20, of Lima, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Billy J. Schloss, 58, of Sidney, was charged with stopping for school bus, $180 fine.

James William Holley, 26, of Troy, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Kiao Calep, 38, of Coldwater, was charged with failure to reinstate license, $261 fine.

Timothy W. Field, 51, of Romeoville, Illinois, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Michael A. Gibson, 56, of Vandalia, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Daviona O. Presley, 24, of Dallas, Georgia, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Nathan Michael Kensinger, 25, of Findlay, was charged with driving in marked lanes, $130 fine.

Randy Darrin Kyle, Jr., 31, of Springfield, was charged with no operator license, $157 fine.

Brady L. Angle, 38, of Covington, was charged with obeying traffic control devices, $136 fine.

Chad Alan McClenen, 45, of Houston, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Latosha Tiera Melvin, 34, of Moraine, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Timothy A. Bartee, 59, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $211 fine.

Bagdaulet Moldanov, 25, of Key West, Florida, was charged with speeding, $255 fine.

Brandie Jo Moore, 31, of Piqua, was charged with obeying traffic control devices, $136 fine.

Steven Eric Paulus, 21, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $280 fine.

Gurinder Singh Sandhu, 33, of Brampton, Ontario, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Curtis James Hammer, 21, of Piqua, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Christina R. Shifflett, 70, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Justin Allen Yingst, 29, of Keystone, Indiana, was charged with right way when turning left, $136 fine.

Estaban A. Guzman Hernandez, 22, of Erlanger, Kentucky, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Bruce E. Gordon, 62, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Connie J. Tolbert, 53, of Anna, was charged with turn and stop signals, $130 fine.

James Z. Drees, 39, of Sidney, was charged with a seat belt violation, $116 fine.

Thomas J. Vondenhuevel, 67, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Zach Thomas Allen, 18, of Lima, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Patrick W. Asher, 19, of Owingsville, Kentucky, was charged with child restraint system, $140 fine.

Megan E. McDowell, 18, of Troy, was charged with speeding, $255 fine.

Aaron T. Hindall, 21, of Botkins, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Kimberly A. VanHorn, 49, of Piqua, was charged with operating without reasonable control, $135 fine.

Michael E. Marchal, 60, of New Knoxville, was charged with hazardous zones marked, $130 fine.

Amelia Sein McCarthy, 83, of Jackson Center, was charged with failure to stop at traffic light, $130 fine.

Jose Alberto Ramirez Escobar, 40, of Piqua, was charged with obeying traffic control devices, $136 fine.

Desiree Bell, 33, of Sidney, was charged with turning at intersections, $136 fine.

Michael David Schenk, 53, of Troy, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Brian Patrick Blatz, 53, of Wapakoneta, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Scott James Braun, 39, of Troy, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Kathleen Mary Ehemann, 57, of Anna, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Quinn Solomon Smith, 23, of Cincinnati, was charged with a seat belt violation, driver, $116 fine.

Bobbie Jo Stewart, 44, of Jackson Center, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Sarah Elizabeth Schmidt, 30, of Dayton, was charged with following too closely, $130 fine.

Julie Ann Valentine, 40, of Sidney, was charged with assured clear distance, $136 fine.

Kaleb Jesse Weaver, 22, of Minster, was charged with speeding, $261 fine.

Linda A. Wilson, 59, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $181 fine.

Ricky A. Delafuente, 18, of Sidney, was charged with operating a motor vehicle with a temporary permit, $136 fine.

Timothy John Brames, 59, of Troy, was charged with obedience to traffic control devices, $136 fine.

James Livery, Jr., 58, of Jamesville, North Carolina, was charged with windshield wipers working condition, $130 fine.

Curtis R. Sloan, 28, of Houston, was charged with assured clear distance, $136 fine.

Chandler Ivan Langston, 22, of Piqua, was charged with a seat belt violation, driver, $116 fine.