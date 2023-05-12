PIQUA — SkillsUSA has named 24 SkillsUSA schools as Models of Excellence for 2023 including the Upper Valley Career Center (UVCC).

The annual program recognizes the exceptional integration of personal, workplace and technical skills into SkillsUSA chapter activities. This is the highest honor bestowed on chapters by SkillsUSA, which is among the largest student organizations for career and technical education.

The focus of Models of Excellence is student-led activation. The students learn and practice the skills that every employer seeks, including leadership, initiative, communication, teamwork and problem solving by taking the lead on all SkillsUSA activities. Their SkillsUSA instructors take the education of these students to the next level by guiding them, but never doing the work for them, elevating learning from classroom instruction to successful application of skills.

“Our Models of Excellence represent the very best in SkillsUSA chapter achievement and community involvement,” said Chelle Travis, executive director of SkillsUSA. “These students represent America’s future skilled workforce and are future leaders in their local communities. It is a tremendous honor for these chapters and the recognition validates these outstanding SkillsUSA programs and schools.”

The 24 SkillsUSA chapters selected as Models of Excellence will be evaluated in June at the SkillsUSA National Leadership & Skills Conference for top honors. The top three schools receive national recognition and the opportunity to share their stories through SkillsUSA in publications and trainings.

The models of excellence program promotes the intentional learning of personal, workplace and technical skills outlined in the SkillsUSA Framework for student development. Specific characteristics defined within each skill area provide tangible benchmarks for student achievement and chapter programming. Achievement is measured by student efforts in implementing essential workplace skills including personal responsibility, integrity, work ethic and organization in chapter activities. The hands-on approach of this program actualizes the SkillsUSA mission of empowering members to become world-class workers, leaders and responsible American citizens.