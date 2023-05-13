Sheriff’s log

SATURDAY

-6:25 p.m.: crash. Deputies, Botkins Fire and Police and Anna EMS responded to a crash with injuries in the area of state Route 219 and Interstate 75.

-3:16 p.m.: burglary. Deputies responded to a burglary in progress in the 4000 block of Hardin Wapakoneta Road.

-11:16 a.m.: crash. Deputies, Sidney and Port Jefferson Fire and Perry Port Salem EMS responded to a crash with injuries in the area of Knoop Johnston Road.

FRIDAY

-7:43 to 8:19 p.m.: vehicles in ditch. Deputies responded to vehicles in a ditch at mile marker 94 on Interstate 75.

THURSDAY

-3:09 p.m.: burglary. Deputies responded to a burglary in the 3000 block of River Road.

Village log

SATURDAY

-3:19 p.m.: theft. Anna Police responded to a theft in the 600 block of East Main Street.

-1:08 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. Botkins Police responded to a suspicious vehicle in the 400 block of East State Street.

FRIDAY

-6:55 p.m.: crash. Anna EMS and Botkins Fire responded to a crash with injuries at mile marker 104 on Interstate 75.

-4:24 p.m.: crash. Lockington Fire responded to a crash with injuries in the area of state Route 66 and Miami Shelby Road.

THURSDAY

-5:26 p.m.: property damage. Fort Loramie Police responded to property damage in the 11000 block of state Route 362 in Minster.

Crashes

Matthew I. House, 25, of Piqua, was cited with operation without reasonable control after the State Highway Patrol responded to a one-vehicle crash on May 12 at 8:43 p.m.

House was traveling southbound on Interstate 75 when he lost control, drove off the left side of the roadway and struck the median cable barrier. House’s vehicle was towed by Wrecker’s Towing.

Fire, rescue

SATURDAY

-7:25 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.

-9:40 a.m. to 11:19 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to six calls.

FRIDAY

-8:22 a.m. to 5:48 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.

THURSDAY

-9:01 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.

-3:42 to 7:51 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.

