TROY — The Miami Valley Veterans Museum is hosting its Quarters Auction on Saturday, May 20. The doors open at 5 p.m. Guests may browse the items in the barn earlier if there is anything they would like to purchase outright, the auction begins promptly at 6 p.m..

All monies raised will be used specifically for the capital campaign. There will be an admission fee of $3 which will include a paddle. Each additional paddle is $1. Each participant can buy as many paddles as they like; the more paddles, the more chances of winning. There will also be food and drink items for sale with all proceeds to benefit the museum.