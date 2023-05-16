Anna Police K-9 on the beat

By Charlotte Caldwell

ANNA – Anna’s first police K-9 is proving to be an asset to the Anna Police Department since graduating from the academy in September 2022.

K-9 Rocket – a 21-month-old German Shepherd/Belgian Malinois mix purchased from Von der Haus Gill German Shepherds in Wapakoneta – has been on 13 recorded deployments since October 2022, ranging from vehicle sniffs, suspect apprehensions and school searches. But the journey of acquiring a police dog for the village was met with some apprehension and required legwork from his handler, Officer Nathan Mahaffy.

As the Anna Village Council minutes from June 28, 2022, read, Councilmembers Darla Bender and Riley Schumpert voted no to approve the purchase of a K-9 and go through training. Bender noted the Sheriff’s Office recently purchased a K-9, and Police Chief Darrin Goudy said while he appreciates the work the Sheriff’s Office does for the village, it is his goal for the police department to provide more services to the village. Then at the July 12, 2022, meeting, Bender voted no on a resolution authorizing additional appropriations for the K-9 program.

Mahaffy raised the money necessary to start the program with help from donors like Peoples Federal Savings and Loan, Dropping Apples, Wells Brothers, 5 Star Truck Wash, the Shelby County Prosecutor’s Office and the USPCA grant. Altogether, over $20,000 was raised to purchase a K-9, training, and to outfit a cruiser.

“The Anna PD has not had a K-9 in the past but with the growth of the department we decided to get a K-9 for public relations and narcotic/patrol work,” Mahaffy said. “Council originally was skeptical about the program due to the fact the village did not want to fund the program, but with the program being funded 100% by our local businesses, the prosecutor’s office, and grants, they did not have any issues moving forward with the program.”

Mahaffy showed his dedication to the K-9 program by raising funds and continues to do so by strengthening his bond with Rocket.

“This is my first working K-9, but I have grown up with dogs and it’s been a dream from a young age to have a working dog,” Mahaffy said. “At least once a night we get out to play fetch and work on our obedience. He is extremely social and will play with anyone that shows him the slightest bit of attention. Working with Rocket has been a dream come true.”