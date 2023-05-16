Salutatorian Alaina Snow gives her speech during the 2023 graduation ceremony at Riverside High School Friday, May 12.

Valedictorian Sadie Hughes gives her speech during the 2023 graduation ceremony at Riverside High School Friday, May 12.

Senior Leah Burden plays her trombone with the band during graduation ceremonies Friday, May 12, at Riverside High School.

Kylie Shoe, Warren Shockey and Kaleb Schindewolf are ready for the graduation ceremony to begin Friday, May 12, at Riverside High School.

Brooke Stevens is all smiles during the Riverside High School graduation ceremony Friday, May 12.

Riverside High School seniors take time to pose for a photograph before graduation ceremonies begin Friday, May 12. Posing for the photo are, front row, left to right, Harley Stevens, Aubree Davis, Hailey Stevens, Siera Barhorst, Sadie Hughes, Riley Potter, Skylar Barhorst, Madison Mescher and Nataleigh Lewellen; along with back row, Molly Bailey, Neveah Bowman, Hayden Gammell, Kathlyn Richards and Dallas Hoffer.

Andrew Knight and Rachel Knight walk into the gym for graduation ceremonies at Riverside High School on Friday, May 12.

Lane Price and Jade Copas share a greeting as they enter the graduation ceremony Friday, May 12, at Riverside High School.

Riverside High School graduates toss their caps in the air at the end of the graduation ceremony Friday, May 12.

Dallas Hoffer, Cayden Holycross, Skyler Hudson and Gage Smith prepare for the graduation ceremony Friday, May 12, for the Riverside High School Class of 2023.