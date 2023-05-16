COLLINGSWOOD, N.J. — Michael Landon, well-known and beloved actor, writer, director and producer of such shows as “Bonanza,” “Little House on the Prairie” and “Highway to Heaven,” will be honored in his childhood hometown of Collingswood, N.J. on May 20, when a memorial bench is dedicated in Newton Park Lake across from his childhood home.

Funds for the bench were raised in a GoFundMe campaign in which over 125 donors from the U.S. and foreign countries participated. The memorial bench faces the lake where Landon, then Eugene Orowitz, fished, played and dreamed of the man he would become.

The Michael Landon Memorial Lake Bench Project is the brain child of Michael Landon devotees Marla Fair and Sonya Lehman of Troy, Ohio, and Jessie Heuer, of Springfield, Ohio, whose desire is to see Landon’s legacy preserved for coming generations.

The dedication of the Michael Landon Collingswood Memorial Lake Bench is on Saturday, May 20, at the Newton lake Park across from 632 S. Newton Lake Drive Collingswood, N.J., from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. A tour of Eugene Orowitz’s Collingswood home will be available from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. by appointment. The dedication and meet and greet will be held at 2:30 p.m. To RSVP, email Marla Fair at [email protected]

For more information, visit the project Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/MLCollingswoodmemorialakebenchproject.