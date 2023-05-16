ONGOING

• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m.

• Martial arts classes teaching karate and jujitsu will be held for children aged 6 through adults at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA. For days, times and cost, visit www.sidney-ymca.org.

• Kinetics classes are available at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA and include: Mommy & Me; Pre-School Gymnastics; Youth Gymnastics; Pre-Team Gymnastics; Acrobatic Gymnastics; Cheerleading classes; Tumbling classes; and Competitive Gymnastics Team. For days, times and cost, visit www.sidney-ymca.org.

• Aquatics classes are available at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA and include: Water Discovery/Exploration; Preschool Swim Lessons;Youth Swim Lessons; Competitive Swim Team; Adult Swim Lessons; and Private & Semi-private Lessons available. For days, times and cost, visit www.sidney-ymca.org.

• Home-school Nature Club at the Brukner Nature Center for home-schooled students aged 5-11 and costs $5/child each month for BNC members and $8/child each month for non-members. The Home-school Nature Club will meet on the third Wednesday of each month starting Sept. 21 and through May. Pre-registration is required and can be done via phone by calling 937-698-6493 or by emailing [email protected]

• Brukner Nature Center’s Spring Art Exhibit features the work of art educator, Patty Brown, titles “Color Field Florals.” A portion of the sales of Patty’s art will support BNC’s mission of wildlife conservation and remain on exhibit through Sunday, June 18.

• BNC’s Summer Camps are for kids entering grades Kindergarten through fifth. Camps run from 9:30 – 11:30 a.m., Monday – Friday. Topic for June camps is “Wild Wings” with the option to attend two different weeks, June 12 – 16 or June 19 – 23. Topic for July camps is “Wildlife Mysteries,” with the choice of two weeks, July 10 – 14 or July 31 – August 4. Dress for the weather as campers will spend a large amount of time outside for all camps. Cost is $75/child per camp for BNC Members or $100/child per camp for non-members. Call 937-698-6493 or email [email protected] to pre-register your child.

• CW Wood Products is the Brukner Nature Center’s featured monthly vendor. The featured products are wood pens and micro-vases. Both make great gifts for Mother’s or Father’s Day. Items will be available in the BNC Nature Shop until Friday, June 30. Prices range from $10 to $25 and a percentage of each sale will be donated back to BNC.

• BNC’s Stillwater Adventure River Float is for kids entering grades six through 12 in the fall. Parents may choose to pre-register their child for either Thursday, July 6, or Wednesday, July 19. Group will meet at Brukner Nature Center at 9:30 a.m. and pick-up will be at 1 p.m. at the BNC river location; life jackets and lunch are provided. Join BNC as they explore while tubing the calm and cool waters from the main building to the pickup site downstream. Along the way students will use nets to catch critters, wear snorkeling masks to observe the underwater habitat and watch for mammals and birds along the shorelines. Maximum of eight kids each day. Cost is $30/child for BNC members or $40/child for non-members. Call 937-698-6493 or email [email protected] to pre-register your child.

• The. Brukner Nature Center hopes your child can join them on Friday, July 28, from 7 – 9 p.m. for a fun evening of discovery and exploration as we learn more about our amazing wildlife. Remember to dress for the weather as a large amount of time will be spent outside. This is a drop-off program. Cost is $20/child for BNC members or $30/child for non-members. Call 937-698-6493 or email [email protected] to pre-register your child.

SATURDAY, MAY 20

• The Great Sidney Farmer’s Market is held from 8 a.m. to noon at the Shelby County Court Square, 100 E. Court St., Sidney.

• The Downtown Sidney Spring Street Fair is being held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Shelby County Court Square, 100 E. Court St., Sidney. The fair is a community event to kick off the summer and provide art, food, music, activities and other entertainment for the community.

• Dan Sturgill instructs a Line Dancing class at the A.B. Graham Memorial Center, 8025 E. U.S. State Route 36, Conover, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. The class in $5 per person.

• The Johnson-Humrickhouse Museum, 300 N. Whitewoman St., Coshocton, exhibition “Pushing the Surface” Contemporary Quilt Exhibit opens and runs through Sept. 4. Admission to the museum is $5 for adults, $4 for children and $15 for families. The museum is open Tuesday to Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. and, beginning Memorial Day, is open noon to 4 p.m. every day. For more information, contact the museum at 740-622-8710.