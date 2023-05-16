125 Years

May 16, 1898

The war on rats goes merrily on. The county infirmary officials made a call for a rat drive recently and on Monday, George Swob and ferrets, “Friday” Layman and his noted rat terrier, of Oran, made war on them. The dead rodents numbered 108.

——-

The cast has been selected for the junior class play that will be given next Tuesday evening. It includes: Paul Patton, Victor Dill, Harley Hodge, Walter Pfefferle, Ora Nutt, Bessie Noland, Lena Herzstam. A literary and musical program will be given in conjunction with the play. One of the principal features will be a High School Paper.”

100 Years

May 16, 1923

The Sidney Municipal band has been chosen as the official Kiwanis Band from the state of Ohio for the National Kiwanis convention to be held later this month at Atlanta, Ga. While at the convention, the local band will broadcast a concert by radio. The band is scheduled to leave Sidney the morning of May 26.

——-

Next Monday evening will be Sidney night at the radio station WBAB, of the Erner and Hopkins Co., of Columbus, O. This is the largest radio broadcasting station in the middlewest and has been heard on the Pacific coast. The concert to be presented will consist of musical and vocal numbers, and a lecture will be given on Sidney.

75 Years

May 16, 1948

In observance oof its centennial year, Holy Angels parish will start a campaign tonight to raise $100,000 for the building of a new high school structure in Sidney. The kickoff dinner will be held at the grade school at 6:30 under the chairmanship of Frank H. Marshall. Charles J.

——-

Frustrated by rain which prevented playing the Reds baseball game, the 40 members of the local school boy patrol spent the day Saturday at the Cincinnati Zoo. The program of the patrol was organized under the sponsorship of the Shelby County Motor Club and directed by C.L. Seving, in cooperation with the local schools.

50 Years

May 16, 1973

About 200 Sidney educators last night attended the annual Sidney Education Association (S.E.A.) banquet. Three retiring teachers who served a combined 109 years in the Sidney school system where honored.

Lela Minniear, a teacher at Whittier Elementary School, served the longest of the three retiring teachers with 44 years of service behind her. She was cited for her “ready wit” and quips.

Receiving recognition for 30 years of service was Mary Agnes Brandewie, a teacher at Sidney High School. She was noted for starting a tutoring service in Latin and mathematics.

Esther Longbrake of Orange Township, 35 years of service, was recognized for sharing her home with foreign students, working with youth throughout the years and service as a Presbyterian elder.

25 Years

May 16, 1998

With the annual spring explosion in the number of puppies and kittens, Shelby County pet owners are being reminded by Shelby County Dog Warden Marty Mathis to bring unwanted litters to the animal shelter and to not dump them along country roads.

——-

Sidney area dairy farmer Kenneth Knoop has been selected for induction into the Ohio State Fair Hall of Fame.

