To the editor:

Longfellow Primary School would like to thank the groups and businesses from our community for their support of our Sneak Peek at Summer Fun family night held on May 11. The event is designed to connect families to the school and the community by providing parents and students with opportunities to visit and explore a variety of activities that will be available throughout Sidney and Shelby County this summer.

We would like to express our appreciation to the following Sneak Peek participants: Amos Memorial Library, Sidney and Shelby County Health Department, Cub Scout Pack 124, Shelby County Sheriff’s Department, Sidney Fire Department, Council on Religious Education, Sidney Alive, Sidney Parks and Recreation, Historic Sidney Theater, Sidney YMCA, SCARF, PT Services, Ross Historical Society and Shelby Soil and Water Conservation.

We would like to recognize Catholic Social Services, McDonalds, Buffalo Wild Wings, and Tim Horton’s for their donations. With their help we were able to give away over 25 raffle prizes, cinch sacks and free food coupons. A special thank you to Sidney Kroger, K&J Ice Crea, and FISH for their generous contributions to our kitchen and our kids!

Longfellow staff, students, and families appreciate all the volunteers, groups, and businesses who helped make this a successful event.

Michelle Link, principal

Longfellow Primary School