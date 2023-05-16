By Charlotte Caldwell

[email protected]

SIDNEY – The Sidney Planning Commission approved two lot splits at a meeting on May 15.

D&S Construction requested approval of a lot split for a lot on Abbott Circle to split the existing duplex on the lot in half so the halves can be sold to individual buyers. The new lots are non-conforming to the minimum amount of street frontage required according to the subdivision regulations, which is 30 feet. The commission waived the requirement for the property. Commissioner Ken Jensen voted no and the rest of the commissioners approved.

Britt Havenar, on behalf of MLC3 Investments LLC, requested approval of a lot split of an undeveloped parcel on the west side of Norcold Drive. One lot will be 5 acres and the other will be 4.28 acres. The lot is zoned as industry/innovation/manufacturing.

The next Planning Commission meeting is set for Monday, June 19, at 5:30 p.m. in City Hall’s council chambers.