SIDNEY — The following vendor permits have been issued by the Shelby County Auditor’s Office:

• Take 5 Properties SPV LLC, 2225 Michigan St., Sidney, dba Take 5 Oil Change 766, automotive oil change and lubrication shop.

• Fula Services LLC, 806 W. Russell Road, Sidney, other miscellaneous manufacturing.

• Ownishine LLC, 729 Arrowhead Drive, Apt. C, Sidney, clothing accessory store.

• Extra Space Management Inc, 999 Riverside Drive, Sidney, dba Sidney -Riverside Drive, mini-warehouses and self-storage units lessors.

• Extra Space Management Inc, 1345 N. Vandemark Road, Sidney, dba Sidney- Riverside Drive, mini-warehouses and self-storage units lessors.

• Tooling Technology LLC, 100 Enterprise Drive, Fort Loramie, nonferrous forging.

• Jada Gaier, 9590 Eilerman Road, Fort Loramie, dba B Jean Boutique, woman’s clothing stores.

• Wayne A. Bowser, 10975 Comanche Drive, Sidney, all other miscellaneous store retailers (except tobacco stores).

• The Waiting Room Coffee House LLC, 121 E. North St., Sidney, coffee and tea manufacturing.

• Big Dogs Window Wash, 12099 Walnut Drive, Minster, private households.

• KG Landscaping LLC, 17736 State Route 274, Jackson Center, dba KG Landscaping +, landscaping services.

• Kybec LLC, 2881 W. Michigan St., Sidney, dba Wingers Sidney, limited service eating places.

• Lagom and Lavender Massage LLC, 401 E. Court St., Sidney, other health/personal care store.

• The Owl’s Nest for Ag ED LLC, 10570 Wright Puthoff Road, Sidney, educational services.

• Bradley M. Burns, 12099 Walnut Dr., Minster, other personal care services.

• Sweet Petunia Permanent Jewelry LLC, 618 E. Russell R0ad, Sidney, jewelry stores.