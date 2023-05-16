SIDNEY — The following vendor permits have been issued by the Shelby County Auditor’s Office:
• Take 5 Properties SPV LLC, 2225 Michigan St., Sidney, dba Take 5 Oil Change 766, automotive oil change and lubrication shop.
• Fula Services LLC, 806 W. Russell Road, Sidney, other miscellaneous manufacturing.
• Ownishine LLC, 729 Arrowhead Drive, Apt. C, Sidney, clothing accessory store.
• Extra Space Management Inc, 999 Riverside Drive, Sidney, dba Sidney -Riverside Drive, mini-warehouses and self-storage units lessors.
• Extra Space Management Inc, 1345 N. Vandemark Road, Sidney, dba Sidney- Riverside Drive, mini-warehouses and self-storage units lessors.
• Tooling Technology LLC, 100 Enterprise Drive, Fort Loramie, nonferrous forging.
• Jada Gaier, 9590 Eilerman Road, Fort Loramie, dba B Jean Boutique, woman’s clothing stores.
• Wayne A. Bowser, 10975 Comanche Drive, Sidney, all other miscellaneous store retailers (except tobacco stores).
• The Waiting Room Coffee House LLC, 121 E. North St., Sidney, coffee and tea manufacturing.
• Big Dogs Window Wash, 12099 Walnut Drive, Minster, private households.
• KG Landscaping LLC, 17736 State Route 274, Jackson Center, dba KG Landscaping +, landscaping services.
• Kybec LLC, 2881 W. Michigan St., Sidney, dba Wingers Sidney, limited service eating places.
• Lagom and Lavender Massage LLC, 401 E. Court St., Sidney, other health/personal care store.
• The Owl’s Nest for Ag ED LLC, 10570 Wright Puthoff Road, Sidney, educational services.
• Bradley M. Burns, 12099 Walnut Dr., Minster, other personal care services.
• Sweet Petunia Permanent Jewelry LLC, 618 E. Russell R0ad, Sidney, jewelry stores.