Tournament baseball roundup: Riverside beats Botkins 5-1

BOTKINS — Riverside broke open a Division IV sectional semifinal in the fourth inning on Monday and beat Botkins 5-1.

The No. 7 seed Pirates (9-13) advance to face No. 3 Newton in a sectional final on Wednesday in Pleasant Hill. Botkins, which was the No. 5 seed, finishes the season with a 13-11 overall record.

Each squad stranded a few runners at second in the first three innings, but Riverside got going in the fourth.

Andrew Knight led off the inning with a single on a hard ground ball to left field. After a ground out, Sam King drew a walk, then Gavin Robinson hit a single on a ground ball back to pitcher Carson Motter to load the bases.

Motter struck out the next batter, but Landon Purtee then hit a ground ball to short stop and reached on an error, which allowed a run to score. Warren Shockey then hit a line-drive single to center field that drove in two runs and pushed the lead to 3-0.

The Trojans got out of the inning without further damage and had two players hit singles in the bottom half with one out, but two routine outs ended the inning.

Knight hit a single and Zander Crouch hit a double in the fifth, but Motter struck out the next three batters to get out of the inning.

Riverside added another run in the sixth. Shockey hit a ground ball to third and reached on an error. He stole second, then scored with two outs when Gavin Orsborne hit a hard ground ball single to center field.

The Pirates added another in the seventh. Crouch hit a hard ground ball to left field to lead off the inning, then King singled. Robinson reached on error by a Botkins infielder, which allowed a run to score to push the lead to 5-0.

Botkins scored one run in the bottom of the seventh thanks in part to an error and a hit batter, but the Pirates prevented any further damage.

Shockey picked up the win on the mound. He pitched 3 1/3 innings and gave up three hits while striking out four batters. Crouch pitched 3 2/3 innings and gave up five hits while striking out one batter.

Knight was 2 for 3 while Crouch was 2 for 4 with one double.

Motter was charged with the loss. He gave up eight hits and three walks while striking out nine batters.

Levi Frey and Brant Metz were each 2 for 3 at the plate.

Riverside had eight hits and committed two errors while Botkins had eight hits and committed four errors.

Covington 4, Jackson Center 2 (extra innings)

The No. 6 seed Tigers dropped to 9-10 after losing a D-IV sectional semifinal on Monday in Jackson Center.

The Tigers took a 1-0 lead in the sixth but Covington tied it in the top of the seventh, then scored three in the top half of the inning. The Tigers walked three straight batters in the eighth to load the bases. A single drove in one run, then two more scored on passed balls.

Kaleb Minnich was charged with the loss after pitching in relief in the eighth. Bryson Roberts pitched seven innings and gave up one earned run on six hits and six walks while striking out eight batters.

Blake Noble was 3 for 4 at the plate and Nolan Francis was 2 for 4. Minnich hit a solo home run.

Covington had seven hits and committed one error. Jackson Center had seven hits and didn’t commit an error. The Buccaneers drew 10 walks while the Tigers drew two.

Jackson Center has a makeup game scheduled for Thursday at Lehman Catholic.

Lehman Catholic 14, Mississinawa Valley 0

The Cavaliers cruised in a D-IV sectional semifinal on Monday in Sidney to advance to a sectional final on Wednesday at Fort Loramie.

The No. 10 seed Cavaliers (11-10) had nine hits and capitalized on five errors by the Blackhawks.

Korban Schmiesing was 2 for 2 with 3 RBIs and Turner Lachey was 2 for 3 with one triple.

David Brunner picked up the win on the mound. He pitched five innings and gave up one hit and one walk while striking out nine.

West Liberty-Salem 2, Anna 0

The Rockets lost a Div. III sectional semifinal on Monday in West Liberty.

The Tigers scored one run in each the first and seventh innings. They had five hits and committed one error. Anna had two hits and committed one error.

The Rockets finish 9-12 overall.

Valley View 8, Houston 7 (extra innings)

The Wildcats finish the season 4-18 after a loss in a Div. III sectional semifinal on Monday at Valley View.

Ansonia 12, Fairlawn 0

The Jets finish the season 2-19 after a loss in a sectional semifinal on Monday in Ansonia. Fairlawn had two hits and committed four errors in the five-inning loss.

