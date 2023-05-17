FORT LORAMIE — Fort Loramie took control in the first two innings and beat Lehman Catholic 7-1 in a Division IV sectional final on Wednesday.

The Redskins (20-5) advance to face Bradford in a district semifinal, which is scheduled for Monday in Fort Loramie. The Railroaders (19-10) beat Covington 2-1 in a sectional final on Wednesday to advance.

Dylan Sanders led off the Redskins in the first inning by hitting a ground ball and reaching first base on an infield error by the Cavaliers. Roger Hoying then hit a single on a ground ball that bounced off third base and went into foul territory in the outfield, then Maverick Grudich hit a single on a hard ground ball on the third-base line to load the bases.

Calvin Hoying hit a 2-RBI single on a hard ground ball to left field. The Redskins scored another run on a fielder’s choice grounder later in the inning to take a 3-0 lead.

Fort Loramie starting pitcher Christian McGee walked the first two batters of the second, but Ethan Stiver was picked off at second, and Korban Schmiesing then struck out.

McGee walked the next two batters, though, and a run scored on a wild pitch to cut the gap to 3-1.

Fort Loramie scored three more runs in the bottom half. Alex Boerger led off the inning with a hard ground ball single to left field and Roger Hoying hit a double on a hard grounder to left that drove in one run. Hoying hit an RBI single to center two batters later with two outs, and Darren Eilerman hit an RBI single to center two batters later to boost the lead to 6-1.

Logan Eilerman batted in Fort Loramie’s last run with an RBI single on a line drive to center field.

McGee picked up the win for Fort Loramie. He pitched 2 2/3 innings and gave up two hits and seven walks while striking out five batters. Grudich pitched 4 1/3 hitless innings of relief and struck out six batters.

Roger Hoying was 3 for 4 with two doubles. Darren Eilerman was 2 for 3, Calvin Hoying was 2 for 4 with 3 RBIs and Max Cotner was 2 for 4.

Schmiesing was charged with the loss for Lehman. He pitched six innings and gave up five earned runs on 13 hits while striking out one.

Turner Lachey and Stiver each hit one double.

The Cavaliers dropped to 11-11 with the loss. They are scheduled to host Jackson Center in a nonconference makeup game on Thursday.

Russia 22, Ansonia 0

The Raiders exploded for 16 runs in the first inning of a Div. IV sectional final on Wednesday in Russia to advance to a district semifinal.

Russia (20-6) is scheduled to host Newton (19-6) on Monday in Russia. The Indians advanced by beating Riverside 5-0 on Wednesday.

Russia had 13 hits and didn’t commit an error while the Tigers had two hits and committed eight errors.

Xavier Phlipot picked up the win on the mound. He pitched three innings and gave up two hits and one walk while striking out four batters.

Phlipot and Zane Shappie were 2 for 3 at the plate with one walk. Brayden Monnin was 2 for 2 with 2 RBIs, one walk and one double. Ross Fiessinger was 2 for 3 and Vince Borchers was 2 for 3 with 3 RBIs and one double.

Newton 5, Riverside 0

The Pirates lost in a D-IV sectional final on Wednesday in Pleasant Hill.

Riverside had four hits and committed five errors. Newton had three hits and didn’t commit an error.

Warren Shockey pitched a complete game for Riverside. He walked one batter and struck out six; he didn’t allow an earned run.

Landon Purtee was 2 for 3 at the plate.

The Pirates (10-14) have a Three Rivers Conference makeup game scheduled for Friday against Miami East in De Graff.

