Out of the past

125 Years

May 18, 1898

There were 45 leases on land in Van Buren and McLean townships to the Ohio Oil Company filed in the county recorder’s office this morning. The total acreage involved in these leases is more than 3300 acres.

——-

The Third regiment, Ohio Volunteer Infantry, of which Company L, of Sidney, is a part, is now under marching orders and will leave for Tampa, Fla., as soon as transportation can be arranged. The regiment will probably leave Camp Bushnell sometime tomorrow.

——-

The government has contracted with bakeries in St. Louis for 610,000 pounds of army crackers. On each cracker is impressed the words, “Remember the Maine.”

100 Years

May 18, 1923

Scott’s Novelty, on the east side of the public square, will begin a quitting-business sale on Saturday. In announcing plans for the sale, V.S. Scott, the owner, said that he plans to leave in the near future for California where he will make his home.

——-

A kindengarten will be opening to all denominations in the well-equipped primary rooms of the M.E. Church on June 18. Under the direction of Miss Mary Pfefferle, the course will continue for six weeks, five morning each week.

75 Years

May 18, 1948

Roy E. Fry was elected chairman of the Shelby county Republican central and executive committees at the organization meeting of the central committee held Saturday evening. L.E. Marrs was named vice chairman; Wallace McClure, secretary, and V.E. Chambers, treasurer of the committees.

——-

The remodeled north entrance to the First Presbyterian church was dedicated Sunday morning during the regular worship service to the memory of Howard A. Amos, whose death occurred in August 1944. The remodeling program was carried out under the direction of C.D.W. Anderson who with W.B. Swonger and J. Oliver Amos made possible the gift to the church.

50 Years

May 18, 1973

Copeland Corporation, Sidney, has announced purchase of its Fostoria facility from the Fostoria Community Industrial Association, and plans to remodel and add to the existing structure. Copeland has leased the plant on State Street since 1968 for its condensing unit assembly operations.

——-

MINSTER – Thomas Knapke, superintendent of Minster Public Schools, has resigned from that position to go into private business, Paul J. Winner, Minster School Board president, announced today. Knapke has been superintendent for three years. Winner said the board accepted the resignation “with regret.”

25 Years

May 18, 1998

CHICAGO (AP) – Kerry Wood’s fastball was buzzing through the strike zone at speeds up to 100 mph. His curve was dipping at the last second. His slider? That was even more untouchable.

Swinging or looking, the Houston Astros were simply overmatched by a 20-year-old right-hander in just his fifth major league start.

“It’s the best game I’ve ever seen pitched. I’m just proud to have been there to watch it,” Chicago Cubs s manager Jim Riggleman said.

Wood struck out the side in the first, and he never stopped. He finished with 20 strikeouts, a first for a National League pitcher and trying Roger Clemens’ major league record.

Wood also allowed just one hit.

