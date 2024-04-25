Baseball: Sidney falls to Fairmont but is improving

Sidney’s Eli McKenzie tags out Kettering Fairmont’s Kyle Holloway at second while playing in the Reds Futures High School Showcase on Thursday at Wright State University’s Nischwitz Stadium. The Yellow Jackets won four consecutive games before losing 11-0 in five innings to Fairmont on Thursday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s Michael Frazier pitches during a game against Kettering Fairmont in the Reds Futures High School Showcase on Thursday at Wright State University’s Nischwitz Stadium. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s Sam New catches a pop fly during a game against Kettering Fairmont in the Reds Futures High School Showcase on Thursday at Wright State University’s Nischwitz Stadium. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s Landyn Arnold waits for the throw as Kettering Fairmont’s Jace Griffith slides into second during a game in the Reds Futures High School Showcase on Thursday at Wright State University’s Nischwitz Stadium. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s Mitchell Davis swings during a game against Kettering Fairmont in the Reds Futures High School Showcase on Thursday at Wright State University’s Nischwitz Stadium. Davis, who signed with Toledo in November, has a .400 batting average and .526 on-base percentage. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s Jace Puckett runs down a hit to left center field during a game against Kettering Fairmont in the Reds Futures High School Showcase on Thursday at Wright State University’s Nischwitz Stadium. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s Sam New forces Kettering Fairmont’s Aiden Fassold out at first during a game in the Reds Futures High School Showcase on Thursday at Wright State University’s Nischwitz Stadium. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

FAIRBORN — Sidney’s appearance in the Reds Futures High School Showcase on Thursday didn’t go as planned, but it didn’t detract from what was been a good week.

Sidney fell 11-0 to Kettering Fairmont in five innings at Wright State University’s Nischwitz Stadium. The loss broke a four-game winning streak by the Yellow Jackets, which dropped to 1-10 on April 15 after losing two games in a doubleheader at Troy.

The last week has been exciting for the program, which is being guided by first-year coach Ryan Townsend. The Yellow Jackets (5-11) beat Stebbins 21-2 in a Miami Valley League game on April 16, then won three consecutive league games in comeback fashion.

Sidney scored seven runs in the last two innings to beat West Carrollton 7-6 on the road on Friday. On Monday, the Yellow Jackets scored 10 runs in the last two innings to beat Tippecanoe 10-6 on the road.

On their home field on Wednesday, the Yellow Jackets scored four in the bottom of the seventh to earn a 4-3 win over the Red Devils, which are ranked No. 10 in the Division II state coaches association poll.

“It propelled our season,” Sidney coach Ryan Townsend, who is in his first season, said of the victories over Tipp. “We were in a slump, a seven-game losing streak. But the guys continue to battle every day, and I think it shows.

“This team is battling. This team is hungry.”

Sidney senior ace Mitchell Davis had a tough start on the mound but has been throwing better lately. Davis, who signed with Toledo last November, has a team-best .400 batting average and .526 on-base percentage. He has knocked in a team-high 9 RBIs.

“We believe in Mitch and have a lot of confidence in him,” Townsend said. “He had a good one against Xenia (on April 13), came in and saved against West Carrollton and did well against Tipp on Monday. He wanted that game pretty bad, and we let him eat a little bit. He did pretty well for us.”

Junior short stop Eli McKenzie has a .395 batting average and a team-high .558 on-base percentage.

“He came to us a little later after finishing up wrestling season, so he didn’t get to the beginning of our practices, but he’s just a grinder and battles,” Townsend said. “He’s a scrappy kid all around. I love having him on the team.”

Townsend said senior third baseman Nick Nuss and outfielder Tucker Herron have been playing well and said senior second baseman Landyn Arnold has been contributing.

He also said junior Jace Puckett has been playing well at center field and also in relief on the mound. He pitched 1 2/3 innings in Monday’s win over Tipp and didn’t give up a hit.

“I put him in two tough situations, and he battled through it, didn’t say anything and got it done,” Townsend said. “He’s been a silent leader for us on the mound.

“… We’ve got a lot of good guys in the program. It’s all about coming together, putting the glue on, and go from there.”

The Firebirds, which are ranked No. 9 in the Div. I state coaches association poll, took control in the first inning on Thursday; they scored nine runs on six walks and three hits. Stevie Doty hit an inside the park grand slam that rolled to the left-field fence.

Starting pitcher Aiden Fassold pitched a perfect game; he struck out seven batters.

“He pitched a heck of a game,” Townsend said.

The recent wins got Sidney back in the MVL Valley Division race. The Yellow Jackets are 5-8 in MVL play, just behind Xenia (9-9, 6-7) and Fairborn (10-9, 6-8) in Valley Division standings.

Sidney is scheduled to return to Fairborn on Friday to face the Fairborn Skyhawks. The Yellow Jackets will host Fairborn on Monday.

“The start of our schedule was pretty tough,” Townsend said. “We had Piqua and Butler, who are at the top of the MVL battling for the overall crown, right at the start. We took our lumps there, but after that, guys are finding their footing.”

Fairmont (14-3) is tied for first place in Greater Western Ohio Conference standings.

