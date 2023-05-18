Vonderhaar named to College Sports Communicators Academic All-District Team

BEREA — Luke Vonderhaar, of New Bremen/New Bremen High School, of Baldwin Wallace University has been tabbed to the College Sports Communicators Academic All-District Team.

Vonderhaar, garners his first Academic All-District with 3.910 GPA in accounting. This season, he posted a .314 batting average with a .415 on-base percentage and a .497 slugging percentage. He collected 55 hits, 17 doubles, which ranked fifth in the OAC, five home runs, he 45 runs scored and 42 RBIs. He also swiped eight stolen bases this season. In his career, Vonderhaar is hitting .326 with a .415 on-base percentage and a .576 slugging percentage. He has 171 hits, 40 doubles, 2 triples, 29 home runs, 134 runs scored and 146 RBIs. He was named an American Baseball Coaches Association/Rawlings All-America third team recipient, a D3baseball.com All-American fourth team honoree, an American Baseball Coaches Association/Rawlings All-Region first team selection, a D3baseball.com All-Region first team selection, the Brockport (N.Y.) NCAA All-Regional Tournament MVP and he was named to the 2022 OAC All-Tournament team. Off the field, Vonderhaar was the NCAA Elite 90 Award Winner for the 2022 season, a College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Academic All-American, a CoSIDA Academic All-Region selection, a two-time Academic All-OAC honoree, Dean’s List student, Jacket Scholar and a member of the Dayton C. Miller and Chi Alpha Sigma honoraries.

BW returns to the diamond in the NCAA Regional Tournament on Friday, May 19. The team will head to Granville for the Regional Tournament hosted by Denison University. The Yellow Jackets will square off against Spalding (Kentucky) University at 2:30 p.m. on the Big Red Baseball Field.

