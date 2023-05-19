Fair Board discusses gun raffle and repairs

By Kimberly Pistone

SIDNEY – The Shelby County Fair Board discussed the gun raffle, repairs and Fair preparation at a meeting on May 17.

The Fair Board postponed the gun raffle because the husband of the couple who owns the shop where the guns will be purchased recently passed away. Out of consideration for the wife as she deals with all the necessary aspects following his death, the Board is delaying the raffle by a couple of weeks. They assure everyone there is no problem with the raffle and things will proceed as expected after the short delay.

The Beer Tent Committee has approval from the distributor to have two keg trailers. The current question is how many distributors their liquor license allows as they decide on whether to add a second distributor. Plastipak and the donations are all good with kegs. They will have more information at the next meeting.

The Sound & Lights Committee has secured a supplier for Fair. Bulletproof Sound in Wapakoneta will provide these services at the same cost as last year’s supplier, with first right of refusal for next year’s Fair.

The Stage Committee continues to work on the stage. They hoped to be able to use a trex style decking for the stage, but the distributor is unable to keep up with current demand so they will not be able to get any deal on pricing. Also, because of the echo the stage always needs a carpet so it does not seem like a good idea for the expense of trex just to put holes in it when securing the carpet. The Board approved up to $2,500 to cover the stage with plywood.

Old business included discussion of the Livestock Complex Building. They are requesting three changes from the Garmann-Miller quote: a closet for the fire suppression system, removal of three center posts to save money, and the addition of wash bays at the back of the barn. Additionally, they will move the scale inside. The total cost is $2.8 million. After discussion, the motion to approve the design with Garmann-Miller was approved with the changes discussed and the addition of all interior gates included. The executive board discussed this project with other companies and they agree that the quote is in line with current prices.

The fundraising committee for the livestock complex wants the wash area to be placed under the overhang of the new complex, even though some board members have concerns about that location.

Next discussion was about 4-H clubs selling exhibitor passes. 4H Extension Educator Katie Hughes will send the information to the clubs. Passes will be available at the Fair Board Office.

Additional maintenance that was voted on and approved at the meeting included welding needs in the hog pens and bleachers, not to exceed $800.

There were three quotes to replace the ticket booth with a pitched metal roof. The lowest estimate of $7,000 by Huselkamp Construction was approved. The roof should be replaced prior to July’s fair.

The Junior Fair Sale Building is in process of being replaced. The old building will be removed as soon as it is empty.

There has been a water leak since January on the grounds. Shelby County Maintenance Supervisor Chris Roediger was able to locate the leak. A valve broke off. Roediger was able to rethread it and glue it back together; they are just waiting to do a pressure test. It was discovered that the pvc underground is not rated for underground and needs to be replaced. Due to the summer schedule of events they will revisit additional repairs in the fall.

Hughes reported that the first round of junior fair entries have been submitted. There are 344 hogs, 63 dairy feeder calves and 23 beef feeder calves. All other junior fair entries are due on June 1.

The next fair board meeting will be held on Wednesday, June 21, at 7 p.m. in the secretary’s office.