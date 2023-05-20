Track and field roundup: Anna, Botkins finish in top three of Graham D-III district

Botkins Alaina Mann runs in the girls 1,600 meter run during a Division III district meet on Saturday at Graham High School’s Dallas Stadium in St. Paris. Mann finished first in 5:17, about four seconds ahead of teammate Brittany Arnold, who was second. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Lehman Catholic’s Caroline Wesner competes in the long jump during a Division III district meet on Saturday at Graham High School’s Dallas Stadium in St. Paris. Wesner finished first with a leap of 15-9.5. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Anna’s Brooke Metzler competes in the girls 4x200 meter relay during a Division III district meet on Saturday at Graham High School’s Dallas Stadium in St. Paris. The Rockets finished first in 1:49, and also finished first in the 4x100 and 4x400 relays. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Jackson Center’s Kellen Reichert runs in the boys 1,600-meter run during a Division III district meet on Saturday at Graham High School’s Dallas Stadium in St. Paris. Reichert finished first in 4:27. He also finished first in the 3,200 run. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

ST. PARIS — Anna and Botkins’ boys track and field teams earned second- and third-place finishes, respectively, in the Division III district meet at Graham High School’s Dallas Stadium, while Botkins and Anna’s girls earned second- and third-place finishes, respectively.

The meet was held on Tuesday and Saturday. The top four finishers in each event earned regional berths.

Anna’s boys finished second with 124 points, 10 behind first-place West Liberty-Salem. Aside from Botkins’ third-place finish, Jackson Center finished sixth, Lehman Catholic finished seventh, Riverside finished eighth, Fairlawn finished 13th and Houston finished 15th out of 16 schools.

Anna’s Justin Richards finished first in the 100-meter dash in 10.96 and first in the 200 dash in 22.58. Anna’s Jay Muter finished first in the 400 dash in 52.88.

Jackson Center’s Kellen Reichert finished first in the 1,600 run in 4:27 and first in the 3,200 run in 9:40.

Anna’s 4×100 relay of Grant Carity, Chase Murray, Ben McDermott and Xavier McEldowney finished first in 44.45. The 4×200 relay of Carity, Murray, McDermott and Richards finished first in 1:33.

Fairlawn’s Trey Sparks finished first in high jump by clearing 5 feet, 9 inches. Richards finished first in long jump with a leap of 20-2.25.

Among other highlights for Anna, McEldowney finished third in the 100 dash in 11.32 and third in the 200 dash in 23.42. John Young finished second in the 1,600 run in 4:32. The 4×400 relay of Gerran Nottage, Blake Bixler, Jay Muter and Young finished fourth in 3:40. Nottage finished third in high jump by clearing 95-7. Isaac Klinkler finished second in pole vault by clearing 11-6.

Among highlights for Botkins, Carter Pleiman finished second in the 800 run in 2:02. Carson Brown finished third in the 3,200 run in 9:55. Carson Heuker finished third in the 300 hurdles in 43.01.

Botkins’ 4×800 relay of Keaton Schnippel, Brown, Collin Doseck and Pleiman finished second in 8:22. The 4×200 relay of Brady Steinke, Austin Rogers, Keegan Thorpe and Noah Greve finished third in 1:37.13. The 4×400 relay of Rogers, Doseck, Schnippel and Pleiman finished third in 3:40.

Jackson Center’s Lucas Hartle was second in the 300 hurdles in 42.68 and third in the 110 hurdles in 15.94.

Lehman Catholic’s Donovan O’Leary was fourth in the 110 hurdles in 16.72 and fourth in the 300 hurdles in 43.36. Brennan Potts was fourth in high jump by clearing 5-5 and AJ Newson was fourth in discus with a throw of 130-1.

Riverside’s Travis Brooks was second in shot put with a throw of 44-5.75. Carter Kreglow was fourth in pole vault by clearing 10-6.

Houston’s Ethan Davis was third in the 800 run in 2:02.

Botkins girls 2nd, Anna 3rd at Piqua

Botkins’ girls squad finished second with 113.5 points, 7.5 points behind first-place West Liberty-Salem. Aside from Anna’s third-place finish, Lehman Catholic and Houston tied for fifth, Fairlawn finished seventh, Jackson Center finished 10th and Riverside finished 18th out of 18 schools.

Botkins’ Alaina Mann finished first in the 1,600 run in 5:17, about four seconds ahead of Brittany Arnold, who finished second. Mann finished first in the 3,200 run in 11:22, about four seconds ahead of Arnold, who finished second.

Botkins’ 4×800 relay of Mann, Grace Gutman, Addison Blindauer and Arnold finished first in 9:55.

Anna’s 4×100 relay of Abbey George, Bella Brown, Ava Reed and Brooke Metzler finished first in 51.38. The 4×200 relay of Reed, Chelsea McEldowney, Abbie McEldowney and Metzler finished first in 1:49. The 4×400 relay of Reed, Sadie Paxson, Victoria Heitkamp and Ava Bollheimer finished first in 4:15.

Jackson Center’s Addie Biederman finished first in high jump by clearing 5-0.

Lehman Catholic’s Caroline Wesner finished first in long jump with a leap of 15-9.5. Katie McFarland finished first in pole vault by clearing 11-6.

Houston’s Emilee Earl finished first in discus with a throw of 111-8 and finished first in shot put with a throw of 39-2.75.

Among other highlights for Botkins, Blindauer finished fourth in the 400 dash in 1:03. Gutman finished third in the 800 run in 2:26. Aliyah Monnin finished fourth in the 100 hurdles in 16.30.

Botkins’ 4×100 relay Sophia Bajwa, Monnin, Reagan McPheron and Zoie Longbrake finished fourth in 53.49. The 4×200 relay of Longbrake, Kennedi Doseck, Camdyn Paul and Blindauer finished fourth in 1:52.

Doseck finished second in high jump by clearing 4-10. Bajwa finished third in pole vault by clearing 10-0. Paul finished fourth in long jump with a leap of 14-4.5. Jana Metz finished second in discus with a throw of 109-4 and fourth in shot put with a throw of 31-1.

Among other highlights for Anna, Chelsea McEldowney finished second in the 300 hurdles in 48.90. Metzler finished fourth in the 100 dash in 12.96. Serenity Williamson finished fourth in the 3,200 run in 12:38. The 4×800 relay of Abbie McEldowney, Paxson, Williamson and Heitkamp finished third in 10:21.

Anna’s Sydney Klosterman finished second in shot put with a throw of 33-8.25. Tayler Klosterman finished third in discus with a throw of 100-3. Metzler finished third in long jump with a leap of 14-8.

Among other highlights for Lehman Catholic, McFarland was third in the 100 dash in 12.87. Wesner was third in the 200 dash in 27.77 and fourth in the 400 dash in 1:02. The 4×100 relay of Mara O’Leary, Wesner, Kailee Rank and McFarland was second in 51.53.

Fairlawn’s Addison Swearingen finished second in the 100 dash in 12.58, second in the 200 dash in 27.00 and second in the 400 dash in 1:00. The 4×200 relay of Cassie Heath, Julianna Clayton, Caleigh Helber and Avery North finished second in 1:50.

Houston’s Kinzy Westfall was third in high jump by clearing 4-10. Earl was second in pole vault by clearing 10-6.

Fort Loramie girls win D-III district title at Piqua

Fort Loramie’s girls squad finished first in the Div. III meet at Alexander Stadium in Piqua to earn a district championship. The meet was held on Tuesday and Saturday.

The squad’s relays helped it earn a title.

The 4×100 relay of Sunni Voisard, Audrey Wrasman, Taylor Schmitmeyer and Izzy Meyer finished first in 51.85. The 4×200 relay of Ariel Heitkamp, Schmitmeyer, Meyer and Voisard finished first in 1:48.

The 4×400 relay of Harley Eilerman, Ella Boerger, Mylee Shatto and Schmitmeyer finished first in 4:13. The 4×800 relay of Camille Borchers, Colleen Borchers, Lauren Moore and Shatto finished first in 9:49.

Shatto finished first in the 800-meter run in 2:24.

Meyer finished second in the 100 dash in 13.03. Voisard finished third in the 200 dash in 27.31. Victoria Mescher finished fourth in the 400 dash in 1:03.

Camille Borchers finished second in the 1,600 run in 5:30 while Colleen Borchers finished second in the 3,200 in 12:11.

Heitkamp finished second in the 100 hurdles in 16.07 and second in the 300 hurdles in 47.73.

Mescher finished second in high jump by clearing 4-10. Wrasman finished second in long jump with a leap of 15-9.5. Eilerman finished fourth in pole vault by clearing 9-0.

Russia’s girls finished sixth out of 16 teams.

Lexi Monnin finished second the 400 dash in 1:02. The 4×400 relay of Monnin, Hannah Schneible, Carlie Subler and Miah Oakle finished fourth in 4:24. The 4×800 relay of Claudia Hoehne, Monnin, Anna Meyer and Subler finished third in 10:46. Mackenzie Rose finished third in pole vault by clearing 9-6.

Fort Loramie’s boys finished third out of 18 teams while Russia finished ninth.

Fort Loramie’s Frank Rethman finished first in the 800 run in 2:00. Ryan Hoelscher finished first in high jump by clearing 6-1. Caleb Maurer finished second in the 100 dash in 11.51 .

The 4×400 relay of Will Holland, Adam Ballas, Hoelscher and Rethman finished first in 3:34 and the 4×800 relay of Ballas, Landen Drees, Isaac Holthaus and Rethman finished first in 8:32.

The 4×100 relay of Holland, Cole Timmerman, Hoelscher and Maurer finished second in 45.88. The 4×200 relay of Holland, Hoelscher, Maurer and Rethman finished third in 1:34.

Luke Holthaus finished third in pole vault by clearing 13-0.

Russia’s Michael Bell finished third in the 400 dash in 53.51. The 4×800 relay of Jaxon Grogean, Michael Bell, Landon Pleiman and Jacob Schmitmeyer finished second in 8:35.

Three Sidney athletes earn D-I regional berths

Three Sidney athletes earned regional berths in the Division I district meet held on Wednesday and Friday at Troy Memorial Stadium.

Sidney sophomore Garrett Guinther finished first in pole vault by clearing 14-6. Sophomore Julius Spradling finished third in the 400 dash in 50.48.

Sidney junior Emily Fleming finished second in the 800 run in 2:22.

