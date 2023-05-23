Collier participates in Civil Rights cross-cultural experience

BLUFFTON – Brielle Collier, of Anna, is participating in a Bluffton University cross-cultural experience to the Southern states for a Civil Rights Tour during the month of May.

Collier, along with other Bluffton students, will attend a bus tour traveling to many key southern sites of the Civil Rights Movement. As part of these tours, students will not only visit historical landmarks and museums, but also engage veterans of this historic struggle for freedom, learning firsthand lessons about the transformative power of civic engagement.

Collier, daughter of Jody and Becky Collier, is a sophomore majoring in primary education. Collier was a graduate of Anna High School in 2021.

The experience will fulfill Bluffton’s undergraduate cross-cultural requirement that must be completed before graduation. Students can either complete a cross-cultural experience or take six credit hours in one foreign language.