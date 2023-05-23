Community Days pageants set for June 1

Lichtenberg Swiger Kipker Clinhens Copeland Shuster Byrd Jarnagin Elsass Mees

JACKSON CENTER — Jackson Center Community Days Queen/Little Miss Pageant will be held Thursday, June 1, beginning at 7 p.m. at Jackson Center Auditorium.

The three candidates for queen are:

• De’Andrelana Lichtenberg, daughter of Doug and Stacy Lichtenberg

• Maleah Kipker, daughter of Matthew and Vicki Kipker

• Sarah Swiger, daughter of Travis and Tina Swiger

The seven candidates for the Little Miss Pageant title are:

• Emry Shuster, daughter of Ben and Tara Shuster

• Logyn Clinehens, daughter of Mark and Brittany Clinehens

• Maria Byrd, daughter of Alan and Jennifer Byrd

• Nevaeh Mees, daughter of Jacob Mees and Sarah Lane

• Paizlee Jarnagin, daughter of Greg Finkenbine and Kendra Jarnagin

• Quinlyn Elsass, daughter of Travis and Michele Elsass

• Spencer Copeland, daughter of Marc and Abby Copeland