Community Days pageants set for June 1

JACKSON CENTER — Jackson Center Community Days Queen/Little Miss Pageant will be held Thursday, June 1, beginning at 7 p.m. at Jackson Center Auditorium.
The three candidates for queen are:
• De’Andrelana Lichtenberg, daughter of Doug and Stacy Lichtenberg
• Maleah Kipker, daughter of Matthew and Vicki Kipker
• Sarah Swiger, daughter of Travis and Tina Swiger
The seven candidates for the Little Miss Pageant title are:
• Emry Shuster, daughter of Ben and Tara Shuster
• Logyn Clinehens, daughter of Mark and Brittany Clinehens
• Maria Byrd, daughter of Alan and Jennifer Byrd
• Nevaeh Mees, daughter of Jacob Mees and Sarah Lane
• Paizlee Jarnagin, daughter of Greg Finkenbine and Kendra Jarnagin
• Quinlyn Elsass, daughter of Travis and Michele Elsass
• Spencer Copeland, daughter of Marc and Abby Copeland