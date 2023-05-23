Barr to leave United Way after fall campaign

SIDNEY — The Shelby County United Way’s president and CEO for the past 10 years has announced he is leaving the organization.

“Scott Barr, Shelby County United Way president and CEO, has announced he will be leaving the organization in November after the annual campaign,” said board chair Ashley Himes. “This time frame allows the organization the time to search for the next dynamic leader to continue the great work that has been accomplished under Scott’s leadership the past 10 plus years. It will also provide and ensure another strong annual campaign this fall. We appreciate the consideration Scott and his future employer have made in allowing the time frame needed for a successful transition and annual campaign.”

Barr said, “We have accomplished many great things over the past 10 years. This would not have been possible without the donors who have supported us, a strategic and action-oriented board, and a dynamic staff. As I reflect back on some of my personal highlights I am proud that we have implemented Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library and are promoting literacy. Working with the 10 school districts as we implemented Student United Way to get the next generation engaged has been rewarding.

“Knowing we have a career coach at Work Force Partnership mentoring and assisting graduates with future employers is empowering. My heart is full when I drive by Tawawa and see families using the first all-inclusive playground at Tawawa Park. I must mention the amazing partner agencies and leaders I had the honor to advocate. Our community is stronger today due to the work of their organizations. It has been rewarding and humbling to serve as the leader of the Shelby County United Way. I would like to thank all that have supported me and the Shelby County United Way as we worked passionately to improve Shelby County,” said Barr.

“We want to thank Scott for his strategic and visionary leadership over the past 10 years. The organization is stronger and more robust today in meeting the needs of the community,” said Himes.

From a revenue perspective, Barr has helped lead 10 consecutive successful annual campaigns raising over $15,000,000. The Shelby County United Way has had revenue growth over the past 10 years while the national trend of local United Way’s has seen a decrease in revenue close to 20% during the same time period.

“With Scott’s leadership, our dedicated staff, and campaign volunteers, we have been able to communicate and engage our generous community of corporate, family, and individual donors which has led to growth in revenue. The organization is financially healthy and in a stronger position today because of the work of Scott, the staff, and guidance and stewardship of the board. His leadership and collaboration on the board will be greatly missed and we are grateful for the significant contributions he has made,” said Himes.

The Shelby County United Way is accepting resumes from interested applicants. Resumes can be emailed to [email protected] The position will be posted on multiple platforms in the next week and on the organization’s website.