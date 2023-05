Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) members Loralei Chambers, left, 16, and Miah Huelskamp, 16, both of Sidney, cutdown invasive honeysuckle at Tawawa Park on Monday, May 22. Chambers is the daughter of Lorraine Rose. Huelskamp is the daughter of Jessica Guillozet and Ed Huelskamp.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News