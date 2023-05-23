Kies celebrate 50 years of matrimony

The Kies after nearly 50 years of marriage. Nina and Thomas Kies on their wedding day, June 2, 1973.

SIDNEY — Thomas and Nina Kies, of Sidney, will celebrate 50 years of marriage on June 2, 2023. Tom and Nina will celebrate with close family by having dinner at their favorite restaurant.

Tom and the former Nina Roegner were married “the second they had to” on June 2, 1973 at the VFW in Piqua.

The couple are the parents of Joslin and Melissa Kies, of Minster; and Ben and Royce Kies, of Sidney. They are grandparents to SIX grandchildren: Caleb, Josh, Jocelyn, Isabelle, Grace and Oscar.

Nina is the daughter of the late Noel and Evelyn Roegner, of Sidney.

Tom is the son of the late Alvin and Norma Kies, of Sidney.

The couple enjoys being retired and spending time with their grandkids, friends and family. Tom retired from Continental Express and Nina retired from Wilson Memorial Hospital.