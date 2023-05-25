WAPAKONETA — Many of Auglaize County’s historical societies and museums will continue the fourth Sunday open houses for Auglaize County’s Anniversary Year of 2023, with numerous sites open for tours every fourth Sunday of the month from 1 to 4 p.m., through October. The first 4th Sunday is this weekend, on May 28.

Because of the county’s 175th birthday, the anniversary committee will offer a passport program, with prizes awarded at the end of October. Passports will be available at participating local museums this Sunday. Local residents and visitors are invited to pick up a passport (limit two per immediate family) at the first site at which they stop. They are then invited to visit at least five museums/sites between May 28 and Oct. 22, getting their passport signed at each location. Then they are also invited to take a selfie at two or more of the county’s many historical markers-Ohio Historical markers, National Register markers, or local historical markers-sending those images to [email protected] (with their name). Passports must be dropped off and selfies submitted by Oct. 22.

Those who visit at least five museums and take two selfies at markers between May 28 and Oct. 22 will have their names placed in a drawing for one of three gift baskets, each worth more than $150. The baskets will contain 175th commemorative coins, books, games, gift cards and certificates to local restaurants and shops, etc.

The following sites will participate in Sunday’s countywide open house:

• ACHS’ Wapakoneta Museum, 206 W. Main St., Wapakoneta;

• Cridersville Historical Society, 111 W. Sugar St., Cridersville;

• Minster Historical Society Museum, 112 W. Fourth St., Minster (1-3 p.m.);

• New Bremen Historic Association’s Luelleman House, 120 N. Main St., New Bremen (1-3 p.m.);

• NBHA’s Pape House, 236 N. Main St., New Bremen (1-3 p.m.);

• New Knoxville Historical Society, 107 E. German St., New Knoxville;

• Uniopolis Historical Society, E. Ohio St. (state Route 67), Uniopolis.

“We hope that many local residents will stop by and visit these sites on Sunday, making an afternoon of learning more about our county’s history during our anniversary year. We especially appreciate the collaboration of many of our village historical societies in making history more readily available to our residents and guests alike,” said Historical Society administrator Rachel Barber.

For more information about the 175th Passport Program, please contact [email protected] or 419-738-9328. The Auglaize County Historical Society is also on Facebook.