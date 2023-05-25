SIDNEY — The Sidney-Shelby County Health Department was awarded five-year accreditation status through the Public Health Accreditation Board (PHAB) on May 16, 2023. The milestone accomplishment is official recognition that the Sidney-Shelby County Health Department meets the rigorous standards of PHAB, which works to advance and transform public health practice by championing performance improvement, strong infrastructure, and innovation.

Accreditation means that the Sidney-Shelby County Health Department is committed to continuous quality improvement so that it can meet the community’s needs as effectively as possible. The county’s future depends on building a strong, healthy community where people want to live, work and raise their families. Accreditation is an investment that ensures the Sidney-Shelby County Health Department is doing all that it can to improve the quality of life of the people we serve.

PHAB’s national accreditation program fosters the health department’s commitment to accountability, transparency, quality improvement, performance management, and the capacity to deliver the Ten Essential Public Health Services. Committed to achieving the highest standards of public health practice, the Sidney-Shelby County Health Department has also demonstrated a consistent and continued commitment to strengthening community partnerships, which in turn enables the department to better serve the county.

“We thank you for supporting the Sidney-Shelby County Health Department in our pursuit and achievement of national accreditation through PHAB. We hope you will share in our pride at being recognized by PHAB for demonstrating the capacity to protect and promote the health of our community,” health department officials said in a press release.

For more information on Health Department services, visit the Sidney-Shelby County Health Department’s Facebook page or its website, www.shelbycountyhealthdept.org or call 937-498-7249.