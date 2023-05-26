By Megan Lewis

For the Sidney Daily News

JACKSON CENTER — Jackson Center Community Days is ready to roll for another year.

The festival begins on Wednesday, May 31, with a new event, Growing Community in Faith Worship Night. It starts at 5:30 p.m. with a free meal and prayer stations. Kristin Vaubel from New Horizon Music and the local youth will take the stage at 6:30 p.m. Peder and Allison Eide will host a worship event at 7 p.m. Anyone and everyone is welcome to attend.

On Thursday, June 1, the crowning of Queen and Little Miss Jackson Center contest will begin at the school at 7 p.m. while the Thin and Thick Band performs at the entertainment tent. Brats, beer, snow cones, and donuts will be on sale from 5-11 p.m. The snow cones and donuts are sponsored by Cub Scouts Pack 90.

Friday, June 2, snow cones and donuts will be on sale from 7 a.m. to noon, with them reopening at 5 p.m. while the brats are served from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and again at the same time. JC Tiger Boosters Showdown event begins at 6 p.m. The mechanical rides open at 5 p.m. Ride bands are available for purchase today at the village office for $45 for the entire festival until June 1. After that, the band will be $25 for each day, or you can purchase 25 tickets for that same amount. Each ride will cost 3-4 tickets. Pony rides will be available at 6 p.m. for the children who choose not to go on the rides, or are not tall enough. At this time, The Wheel, sponsored by the Sons of the American Legion, will begin spinning. The Fairly Local will take the stage at 8 p.m.

Saturday, June 3, the One-Mile Fun Run begins at 8:30 a.m. with the Tiger Trot 5K Run/Walk starting at 9 a.m. The first place male and female winner gets $50, second place gets $25, and the third gets $20. Registration forms are available on the village’s website. All proceeds will go towards JC Athletic Boosters. Mechanical and pony rides begin at noon along with the Cornhole Tournament. Registration for cornhole will be in the entertainment tent at 11:30 a.m. if you wish to participate. The Dodgeball Tournament will be at 11 a.m. on Davis Street behind the fire station. It will be $10 a player with a minimum of four players on a team, six is the maximum. Forms are available online if interested in playing. Dog Chip bingo is at 2 p.m. The second part of the Showdown event will begin at 6 p.m. Square dancing will also take place at 6 p.m, with Carson Regula calling it. The Reaganomics will be playing at 8 p.m.

On the last day, June 4, there will be a community worship service held at 10:30 a.m. At 2 p.m., the parade will begin. Everyone who signed up for the event will gather at the Airstream parking lot at noon. Judging will take place promptly at 1 p.m. There will be eight awards handed out later in the evening. Also, at 2 p.m., the pony rides will take place while the mechanical rides open at 3 p.m. At 3:30 p.m., the raffle drawing will start at the entertainment tent. There will be over $5,000 in prizes to be handed out. The price is $5 for six tickets. They can be purchased at any participating local business and at the festival.